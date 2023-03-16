Alexa Collins has a natural talent for effortlessly shining in just about anything she wears, and her latest share was the perfect representation of just that.

The 27-year-old beauty has been on a steady incline lately with her modeling career, along with all of her endless partnerships and promotions that she juggles every week.

However, even with such a busy schedule, the model seems to know how to balance her work and play time appropriately.

In her latest share, the blonde beauty stepped away from her usual promotional posts and instead enjoyed a peaceful moment in her bikini.

The young celeb was photographed outside as the sun shined down on her gorgeous, tanned complexion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for Alexa’s faithful fans, the model took to her Instagram Story, sharing this scenic shot with her 2.4 million followers.

Alexa Collins looks phenomenal in her tropical bikini

As she posed, Alexa was spotted leaning up against a railing as she sported a gorgeous, tropical-themed bikini.

The matching bikini set included a multicolored spaghetti strap top along with a pair of matching cheeky bottoms. Both pieces featured an array of blue, green, orange, and yellow hues that added the perfect amount of vibrancy.

She coordinated the bikini set with a crochet coverup that featured pretty blue beads scattered amongst the design. The coverup nicely hugged Alexa’s body while it coincided with the rest of the fit perfectly.

She further accessorized with a straw hat and an assortment of gold and silver jewelry.

The model’s hair was perfectly curled as it further cascaded down one side of her body.

Overall, Alexa looked like a goddess as she radiated beautiful energy while glistening in her tropical bikini.

Alexa Collins is glistening in her multicolored bikini set and sheer coverup. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins teams up with Fashion Novato to share some of her favorite spring looks

In another recent post, Alexa uploaded a short clip to her IG feed where she was captured showing off a couple of her new spring looks by Fashion Nova.

Alexa teamed up with Fashion Nova to share and further promote some of their new, affordable pieces.

The first look that the model shared was a matching powder blue set. The ribbed-textured set included a bell-sleeved crop top with a lacy cutout design in the middle. She went on to pair the pretty top with a matching blue, high-waisted miniskirt.

Both pieces looked phenomenal on Alexa, as the powder blue hues perfectly complemented her complexion.

The other heavenly piece she modeled was a bright white jumpsuit. The sleeveless suit featured a backless design along with bell-bottomed pants.

This would be the perfect goddess-like look for summer, as it’s both comfortable and stylish.

Regardless of the look, Alexa executed these Fashion Nova pieces with absolute ease and perfection.

She simply captioned the post, “Some of my new faves from @FashionNova ad.”

Fanc can now head to Fashion Nova’s official website to purchase these pretty pieces, along with browsing through their most recent collections.