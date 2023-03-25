Alexa Collins was shining bright like a diamond, and while she is a stunner, it had more to do with her jewelry than anything else.

The blonde bombshell sported a gray bra and underwear with intricate black straps that emphasized her incredibly toned curves. Her bra featured rhinestone chains that came down around her stomach as well as chains along the bottoms for an added pizzazz to the otherwise dull color.

She posed for a few close-up photos as well as a full-length photo leaning against a kitchen counter in a flattering pose in which she put her arms behind her and jutted her hips out to the side.

Of course, Alexa needed to go for a more simple lingerie set as she was dripping in diamonds from Diamonds by Raymond Lee, a Florida-based brand that the influencer has promoted several times on her Instagram.

She wore a huge diamond necklace that resembled a tiara around her neck, and she wrote in the caption, “all in the details ❤️‍🔥.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Diamonds by Raymond Lee sells luxury jewelry, including engagement rings, necklaces, and Rolex watches.

One such watch, the Rolex Submariner 18k Sapphire & Diamond Watch, costs $199,995.00 and features a bright blue face with diamonds around the sides.

Alexa Collins celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in Diamonds by Raymond Lee

It’s not the first time Alexa has promoted Diamonds by Raymond Lee, as she recently celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with some of the jewelry from the brand.

She wore green lace lingerie in honor of the green occasion, and she wore a massive watch on her wrist as well as a delicate diamond necklace and matching bracelet.

In the last shot, she appeared to be putting on a pair of diamond hoop earrings that flattered her blue eyes and gorgeous bone structure.

Alexa promoted Beach Bunny Swimwear in a white lace bikini

Of course, being an influencer with more than 2 million followers means she promotes much more than just jewelry, and she is partial to swimwear brands.

In a recent post, Alexa wore a white lace bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear, and though it was swimwear, it resembled a bra and underwear.

The swimsuit featured white lace cups and matching bottoms that featured gold hoops on the sides for an extra bit of vibrance.

Beach Bunny Swimwear is a Miami-based brand that counts swimsuit model Kara Del Toro, socialite Paris Hilton, and golf star Bri Teresi as fans.

The brand recently added new pieces as part of a boho chic collection for spring, including the Payton Mini Dress, which costs $145.

The dress is a mesh cover-up that is hot pink with rhinestones, adding a party vibe to the average dress thrown on top of a suit for a pool day.

Keep an eye on Alexa’s Instagram page for more endorsements and swimwear content.