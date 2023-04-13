Alexa Collins showed that black was her color, with the beautiful Boca Raton native striking a pose on social media.

To start her Wednesday, Alexa channeled her inner diva, partnering with one of her longtime collaborators, Jessica Bara, for a stunning shoot.

Previously called Reve Boutique, the company experienced a name change and used influencers to spread the word. Ambassadors for Jessica Bara include The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, Cindy Prado, and Leyla Milani.

As for Alexa, she simply models for the company, sharing the latest looks on her Instagram account.

Alexa’s latest share was no exception, with Alexa looking fierce and fashion-forward.

The five-part post emphasized Alexa’s modeling talent and highlighted the detailing of her black gown.

Alexa Collins channels edgy energy to promote Jessica Bara

The first picture saw Alexa with a fierce face as she posed for the camera. Her long blonde tresses featured a chic updo with a stylish ponytail and wavy locks. Alexa’s hairdo allowed her makeup to shine, with lavish lashes, dewy skin, and glossy lips.

The influencer wore the Jessica Bara Harlen Long Sleeve Bandage Crystal Mini Dress in Black. The dress has a cutout bodice and chain detailing, adding an edginess to the sleek ensemble. Prospective buyers can check out the chic Jessica Bara ensemble piece, retailing for $179 on the site.

Subsequent images featured Alexa posing on stairs, showing her sparkly heart-shaped clutch and chunky pink heels. Her French-manicured acrylics and sparkly jewelry added another element of glam to the shoot.

Alexa’s caption read, “bringing the heat @jessicabara___ @_reveboutique ad.”

While Alexa looked flawless in the stylish ensemble, the blonde beauty has range as a model.

Alexa Collins promotes Fashion Nova

Another of Alexa’s frequent collaborators is the fast fashion giant Fashion Nova.

As one of the biggest influencers on social media, Alexa has an incredibly powerful platform, and brands take advantage of that fact.

Last week, Alexa made magic with Fashion Nova, unveiling different swimsuit looks from the brand.

White was the theme of the shoot, with Alexa unveiling chic cutout ensembles with luxurious accessories.

Alexa started with the Get The Hook Swimsuit in White by Fashion Nova. Next, she stepped onto the balcony wearing the Dayclubs In Tulum 2 Piece Bikini in White.

Both pieces were affordable, with discounts creating a $23.99 price tag.

Although the items were affordable, Alexa made the garments look high fashion. She had major Miami vibes, with the cityscape and ocean as a backdrop. Alexa posed on the balcony, turning the living space into a runway.

Alexa’s caption read, “New swim faves from @FashionNova #ad.”

Whether rocking designer labels or sporting fast fashion, Alexa knows how to work an outfit.