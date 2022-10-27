Alexa looked amazing in the video. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins reminded fans this week just why she is famous and is a social media sensation.

The 27-year-old looked amazing as she posed in gray sweatpants and a black crop top, which showed off her incredible abs.

Alexa layered some cute butterfly necklaces and wore her blond hair in a shoulder-length style.

Her natural makeup was enhanced by a pair of false lashes, and she wore pink gloss on her lips.

The clip was a past video Alexa had made for TikTok.

The content creator revealed that she was scrolling through her old footage from the app, on which she has a million followers.

Alexa looked amazing in the casual look. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins channels Cinderella for spooky season look

Alexa also looked amazing this week when she shared some Halloween content.

Just in time for the spooky season, the model posted some photos of costume ideas with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In one picture, Alexa posed for a mirror selfie while wearing an outfit inspired by Cinderella.

Copying the character’s trademark blue ball gown, Alexa stunned in a cropped version of the corseted top — complete with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves — which showcased her svelte waist.

She added a tulle blue miniskirt, which had silver glitter suspenders attached to it.

Wearing two Cartier bracelets on her wrist, Alexa also accessorized with a thick black choker that looked similar to the one worn by the Disney princess.

She also wore her long hair in loose waves around her shoulders in another nod to the character.

The outfit was created by the brand Fashion Nova, and Alexa captioned the pictures, “Trying on costumes with @fashionnova,” and added a white heart and pumpkin emojis.

Alexa Collins looks amazing in more Halloween costumes

Alexa also shared other fun costume ideas from the brand with her fans.

Donning a high-visibility vest, she looked incredible as she posed as a builder in one reel.

For the look, Alexa wore a pair of tiny denim hotpants with a white cropped vest. She added clear safety goggles and a utility belt to complete the look.

In another clip, Alexa channeled her inner gamer and took inspiration from the Super Mario game.

Donning a green cap, she starred as Mario’s brother Luigi and also wore a green t-shirt with the character’s trademark black handlebar mustache on it.

She again opted for a pair of denim shorts, which had braces attached to them, and also looked cute in a pair of black knee-high socks.