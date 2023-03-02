Alexa Collins looked fit and ready for a workout in stylish activewear.

The Instagram influencer shared a series of photos for a sizzling promo wearing a sports bra and matching leggings.

In the first snap, she posed with her back partially turned to the camera with one hand on her hip and the other on her leg.

Alexa squatted for a pose in the second photo and gazed into the camera.

In the third slide, she showed her incredible abs in the crop top and gripped the leggings for the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the pictures in partnership with a high-performance fitness wear brand.

Alexa Collins is ready for a workout in Fitnessee gear

Alexa Collins shared her beautiful smile in the fourth photo with her hands on her waist and gave her best pose for the final image with her hands pulling her hair back.

She shared the photo with her 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote in the caption, “Always ready for a workout in @shopfitnessee ad.”

The Instagram model wears the Nicole Bra and Leggings Set in Tea Green.

The activewear is designed to be lightweight and durable for a comfortable and stylish workout.

It features white panels for additional comfort and style. The set retails for $139 on the website and comes in various sizes, from extra small to extra large.

How Alexa Collins stays in shape

Alexa maintains her bikini body with a combination of exercise and diet.

In an interview with Women Fitness, the model said that she lets a nutritional company handle her diet by providing healthy meals delivered to her door.

She told the outlet that some of her favorite foods include salmon salads, chicken, rice, and various vegetable soups.

Alexa previewed her workout routine in partnership with Your Fit Gyms.

In the caption, the model added, “Quick workout to kickstart the weekend at @youfitgyms!”

In the video, Alexa uses a combination of weights and bodyweight exercises.

She started with kettlebell squats before getting into Russian twists with a medicine ball.

In the video, the beauty used the push sled to improve her leg strength and performed dumbbell curls to tone up her arms.

In another video, she used a waist trainer and a resistance band for an anywhere, anytime workout routine with What Waist.

She showed her glute workout routine, including leg raises and other exercises to boost her curves.