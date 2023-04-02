Alexa Collins sent temperatures soaring as the Florida native headed to Miami in style.

Before enjoying a night on the town, she did an impromptu photoshoot for one of her longtime favorites.

The 27-year-old teamed up with Jessica Bara – a favorite designer amongst influencers and Bravolebrities. Lala Kent, Lisa Hochstein, and Cindy Prado have worn the designer frequently.

Jessica Bara recently rebranded after switching names from Reve Boutique. Accordingly, the brand upped the advertising intensity, with Alexa Collins leading the way.

The Boca Raton native jetted to Miami, where she brought the heat and the fashion.

The blonde bombshell shared a jam-packed carousel on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.4 million followers. Alexa started the carousel in a bold way with a smile and a Gucci bag in hand.

Her caption was simple, reading, “a night out @jessicabara___ ad.”

Alexa Collins brings the heat in Jessica Bara for a Miami night

Alexa looked fierce in the stylish Jessica Bara Nova Cutout Mesh Midi Dress. The gown included multiple cutouts, a mesh skirt, and a midi hem, retailing for $169. Although Alexa opted for the black version, the dress also comes in red and white and is available on the Jessica Bara site.

As for Alexa, it appeared that black was her color.

The second shot showed Alexa posing against a hotel hallway wall. She worked her angles and found the best lighting as she glowed in front of the camera.

Subsequent images saw Alexa posing, as she showed her modeling versatility.

The model sported her signature French-manicured tips, gold Cartier bracelets, and a Presidential Rolex. Alexa’s loose curls fell effortlessly past her shoulders as she turned the hallway into a runway.

Meanwhile, Alexa’s makeup was beautiful, with glossy lips, lavish lashes, and bronzed skin.

Alexa’s glow was undeniable, and with the right products, it may be achievable for others.

Alexa Collins shares beauty secrets

As an influencer, Alexa has never been shy about sharing her beauty secrets.

Alexa told Women Fitness about the secret to her vibrant tresses.

The blonde beauty explained, “For my hair, I use Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner.”

Alexa added, “I try not to wash my hair too often. I also use all of their leave-in treatments, which have allowed my hair to grow long and thick.”

Alexa also revealed that less is more when it comes to skincare products. She explained that a popular misconception was that more products meant better skin.

Finally, Alexa dispelled a few beauty myths, revealing that hot water wasn’t good for the skin.