Alexa Collins gave off major summer vibes in her white attire as she lounged on a chair by the pool, and though it was warm outside, the influencer was really the one turning up the heat.

She looked seriously stunning as she lay down and elongated her fit physique at a flattering angle while looking at the camera with a confident gaze.

Alexa’s long blonde hair was thrown to the side in a haphazard style, but it was still done in romantic waves, and she wore a youthful, fresh makeup look that included long eyelashes and light lipgloss.

Her white bikini was more unique than the usual string bikini styles in that it was strapless and featured one string that went diagonally across her chest, while the bottoms had skinnier strings along the sides.

The influencer has amassed a staggering 2.4 million Instagram followers already, with her page full of bikinis, bright blue sky, clear blue water, and palm trees.

Whether she’s posing up a storm in Turks and Caicos or enjoying a boat trip in Miami, the sultry siren looks incredible in everything she wears.

Alexa Collins lounging in a white strapless bikini. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins has been on vacation for what seems like the entire winter

Alexa recently returned from back-to-back vacations in Mexico and The Bahamas, where she appeared to have packed at least one entire suitcase full of bikinis that she showed off on social media.

In a post just two weeks ago, Alexa wore a sexy brown and black leopard print bikini from Ark Swim as she enjoyed a yacht trip in Cabo San Lucas. She bobbed away in the waves in front of incredible rock formations as she endorsed the boat she was on.

Yachts Cabo are luxury yacht charters that also offer fishing charters for a day out on the water with premium service.

They have every size, from the smaller Azimut 40 all the way up to the Sovereign 130, and each one offers a private chef, open bar, water toys, and private transportation.

Alexa wore a black bikini from the swimwear brand Lady Lux

Alexa’s trip to the Bahamas at the beginning of the month offered even more in the way of endorsements for the influencer, as she shared a bikini brand on her Instagram page.

She sported a gorgeous black bikini from Lady Lux while strutting her stuff on the beach, with the green/blue water offering a contrast to her bronzed glow.

Her bikini was quite unique in that it featured big diamond circles from the chest up to the neck with a string halter neck as well as the same diamond circles holding together the bottoms.

Alexa models for the brand, so you’ll see her all over the website, including in the new Run Wild collection that features several animal print pieces.

The black bikini Alexa wore in the photo also appears in the new collection under the name Diamond Bikini and costs $232 for both pieces together.

Keep an eye on Alexa’s social media pages for more inspiration for your summer bikini collection.