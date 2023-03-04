Alexa Collins usually wears swimwear with bright colors or lingerie with lace and garter belts, but the highly successful influencer switched up her ensemble for a change.

However, despite the outfit change, she still looked stunning as ever as she posed for several shots to endorse a jewelry brand on her social media page.

The influencer, who boasts 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone, went for an entirely daring look as she stood outside and basked in the glow of warm temperatures and sunshine.

She tagged her location as Los Angeles, California, leaving followers green with envy while they have to wear puffy jackets everywhere.

The blonde bombshell showed off her sensational figure in a light brown leather bra that featured underwire cups and a flattering design. Her underwear was unique in that they were leather boy shorts with a cut-out in the center and a strap that went all the way up around her hips.

Alexa posed for three different looks, including shots in which she was far away and a close-up in which her glamorous makeup was visible.

She wore her long blonde hair in romantic waves that cascaded down her shoulders and bronze eyeshadow that sparkled in the light with a seriously glossy lip.

Alexa Collins wore jewelry from Diamonds by Ray Mondlee

But, what really stole the show, and what Alexa was endorsing, was the bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings she was wearing.

She wrote in the caption, “Made it to La La land @diamondsbyraymondlee ad.”

Diamonds by Ray Mondlee is a full-service jeweler based in Boca Raton, Florida, that does buying, selling, and trading.

Alexa has appeared as a model on their page several times and frequently wears bikinis with jewelry from the brand.

They offer engagement and wedding rings, Rolex watches, luxury watches, and fine jewelry.

One of the loveliest pieces on the website is the 18k White Gold GIA 1.01ct Pink Pearshape Diamond Engagement Ring, costing $29,995.

Alexa wore a bright orange bikini from Lady Lux that featured rhinestones

While Alexa tends to stay true to her swimwear aesthetic, she apparently likes to add diamonds, as she wore a bright orange bikini on the beach less than a week ago that featured rhinestone decorations along the ties.

The string bikini had circles with rhinestones on both the top and bottoms where the strings came together, and Alexa tagged the brand as Lady Lux.

She looked like a dream as her hair blew back in the breeze in front of the ocean revealing in her caption that the photos were captured in the early morning light.

The pictures showed up on the Lady Lux Instagram page, with the brand revealing exactly what Alexa was wearing.

She wore the Rich & Pretty Neon Orange bikini top, which cost $106, and the matching bottoms, which cost $108.

The brand wrote in the caption, “Be the energy you want to attract 🧡✌️ good vibes only with beauty @alexacollins rocking NEW ‘Rich & Pretty’ rhinestone bikini in tangerine 🍊🧡.”

Alexa was definitely bringing the positive vibes with her bright white smile and fun energy.