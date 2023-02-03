Alexa Collins brought the Miami heat with a recent post, showing off her unbelievable body in an eye-catching bikini that left little to the imagination.

The 27-year-old swimsuit model shared a post from Berry Beachy Swimwear, a brand dedicated to embracing the beauty of all women and encouraging confidence.

Every inch of her hourglass figure looked flawless in the Persia suit, which featured a vibrant pink multi-way top and matching slide bottoms.

The color perfectly highlighted Alexa’s sun-kissed complexion while also drawing attention to her bright blonde locks, which gracefully flowed down her back.

She accessorized the beachy look with a pair of chic, blue-tinted sunglasses, blingy stud earrings, and a few delicate gold accent pieces.

Oh, and in true Alexa fashion, her makeup was on point, with luscious lips tinted by pink gloss and a whisper of rosy blush on her cheeks.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins unveiled fit figure to promote Beach Bunny Swimwear

Naturally, with a body literally made for swimwear, it’s no surprise Alexa is the face of several brands.

The blonde bombshell sent temperatures soaring with a recent share, unveiling her gorgeous physique while living her best life on Bimini Island in the Bahamas.

She wore a revealing tan bikini with a stunning textured design to promote Beach Bunny Swimwear, a brand celebrating all styles in an “undeniably playful way.”

The finishing touch on the look was an oversized red flower tucked behind her ear, bringing just the right pop of color.

Of course, she tagged the swimwear brand in the caption, adding, “Somewhere out in paradise.”

Alexa Collins shared V-Day gift idea for Temu’s Choice partnership

Now, when she’s not dropping jaws in a bikini, Alexa can also be counted on to show off her sculpted physique in jaw-dropping ensembles.

She sported a trendy brown two-piece set yesterday, featuring a cropped halter top and super-tight pants.

Alexa spruced up the look with a timeless white purse, sunglasses, platform sandals, and big, bouncy curls in her hair.

The stunning Boca Raton native shared the unforgettable post to promote Temu’s Choice, an online retailer of everything from clothing and decor to toys, games, and more.

Alexa encouraged her 2.4 million followers to download the mobile app for all the incredible Valentine’s Day Deals, including up to 90% off.

While Alexa has become well-known for her steamy swimsuit snaps, it’s important to her that she doesn’t get stuck under one label.

During an interview with Medium, she commented on her biggest mistake when beginning her career, saying, “I think my biggest mistake on social media was starting out by only doing bikini photos. I think that sort of put me in a category where I felt stuck, and it’s been nice to finally be able to diversify my work by working with clothing brands, makeup brands, and beauty brands.