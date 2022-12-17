Alexa Collins looked stunning in a yellow bikini as she enjoyed a mimosa by a hot tub on her Virgin Voyages cruise. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins served looks in a yellow bikini as she enjoyed a mimosa by a hot tub and struck poses.

Eagle-eyed fans may recognize the background as the Virgin Voyages cruise she promoted last week.

But Alexa was promoting a different brand in the bikini shots, representing longtime sponsor Jaxxon.

Although Jaxxon has specialized in menswear, the brand has frequently used Alexa as a model, with smashing success.

She posed in a bold yellow string bikini giving the blonde bombshell a standout look while drawing attention to her sponsor.

Alexa treated her 2.4 million Instagram followers to a two-part post featuring her wearing Jaxxon chains.

Alexa Collins in a yellow bikini promotes Jaxxon

Alexa promoted Jaxxon rocking a yellow two-piece for some weekend fun.

Her golden-tanned skin glowed in the sun as she sat by the water with a champagne flute in hand.

The Fashion Nova ambassador’s blonde tresses blew in the wind as she smiled for the camera and lived it up big time.

Alexa rocked yellow-tinted sunglasses with silver frames as she struck a few poses from the deck. She geotagged The Bahamas in the tropical shots as she killed two promotional birds with one stone.

Her caption read, “Mimosas & @jaxxon chains 🥂 best gift for your man this holiday season!”

Alexa has been sharing her experiences with her fans and followers on Instagram with posts featuring vibrant colors, stunning locations, and gorgeous outfits.

The model has appeared to live life to the fullest, getting paid while seemingly enjoying every moment.

One such moment occurred last week while taking the great seas to Bimini and Mexico.

Alexa Collins promotes Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady

Alexa became the face of Scarlet Lady, posing from the deck and engaging in excursions at different ports.

Alexa has been an avid globetrotter, constantly showing her experiences, and she did the same while aboard the ship.

The Scarlet Lady, the first of a fleet of Lady Ships for Virgin Voyages, allowed customers to escape everyday life with a kid-free and fun atmosphere.

The cruise line perfectly matched Alexa’s attitude because the Scarlet Lady represented adventure, fun, and relaxation, just like the model.

Alexa demonstrated the perfect way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life while staying plugged in with social media.

As a young, beautiful model, it seems the world is Alexa’s oyster.