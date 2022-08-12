Alexa Collins in stringy bikini celebrates Naked Species

Alexa Collins close up. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins is stunning in a skimpy pink bikini as she shows off her bombshell figure and celebrates all things Naked Species.

The 26-year-old Instagram favorite delighted her rising fanbase with fresh snaps this week, posting for her 2.3 million followers on Thursday and going girly in a hot pink shade.

Sharing a gallery of four photos, the blonde sizzled while posing on the floor as she channeled the upside-down bikini trend, also going stringy and high-waisted.

Drawing attention to her gym-honed abs and trim legs, plus her super golden tan, Alexa showed off in her revealing look. The upside-down bikini trend has taken off this year, notably via stars including models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, plus gymnast Simone Biles.

Adding in statement dark shades as she also wore her blonde locks down, Alexa added in discreet gold jewelry via bracelets, also posing barefoot. In one snap, the Florida-born sensation added in a black baseball cap.

“She’s giving pink,” a caption read, with clothing brand Naked Species tagged.

Alexa Collins explores new territory with male products

Alexa largely sticks to influencing for feminine-geared clothing brands, but the 2022 Miami Swim Week face is savvy – chances are, a significant proportion of her followers are male, making them prime targets for influencing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In July, and posing in a raised black tee and gym shorts, Alexa shouted out male grooming brand Manscaped, writing:

“The new lawn mower 4.0 & Boxer Briefs by @manscaped are a MUST! Suited for both business and pleasure. Get 20% off @manscaped + free shipping with my special code “COLLINS20″ at Manscaped.com #teammanscaped #partner.”

Alexa Collins proves she’s a tanning pro with brand deal

Joining the likes of model Kara Del Toro in promoting tanning products, Alexa made sure fans knew where to shop their fake tan products this year, of course, showing off her sensational bikini body at the same time.

Snapping a pink bikini selfie back in June, the star shouted out her favorite tanning brand, writing: “Sweatproof tan? I’m all ears ✨ @minetanbodyskin use my code “ALEXA25″ for 25% off online! #MineTan #MineTanResults.”

Alexa also promotes better-known labels. While walking the Miami Swim Week runway last month, she promoted singer Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish Swim brand.

Also attending the Florida event this year were fellow influencers Kindly Myers, Veronika Rajek, plus Sierra Skye.

Alexa follows famous modeling icons, not limited to supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. She also keeps tabs on singer Justin Bieber and rapper Cardi B.