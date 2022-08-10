Alexa Collins in string bikini celebrates a ‘wet look’

Alexa Collins close up. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Bombshell Alexa Collins gets the thumbs-up from her 2.3 million Instagram followers as she shares a stunning new bikini shot.

The model and 2022 Miami Swim Week face proved she’s nowhere near done with the bathing suits following her July runway appearances this year – in a shot shared on Tuesday, Alexa sizzled in a white string bikini while showing off a “wet look.”

Posting from an outdoor pool as she hung out waist-deep in water, the blonde wowed with her fit and curvy figure, going for a zen vibe and celebrating the water.

Outfitted in a tiny and halterneck string bikini, Alexa showed off her flat stomach and golden tan, also rocking a full face of makeup complete with matte foundation, blended bronzer, plus dramatic eyeshadow.

Alexa wore her blonde hair down and damp as she cocked her head to the side a little – fans also got some direct eye contact as the Missy Empire influencer wowed the camera.

In a caption, Alexa wrote: “Love a good wet look,” then tagged her photographer.

Alexa had impressed fans earlier this month as she went colorful and floral in a girly pink bikini for an early morning shoot. Smiling from the shores as she went beachy in her skimpy two-piece, the stunner told fans: “Morning light.” She also tagged Berry Beachy Swimwear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What’s Alexa Collins earning from Instagram influencing?

Pay on Instagram boils down to the following – the higher the fanbase, the higher the pay.

Per Vox: “A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post.”

The helpful site adds: “Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Alexa Collins stuns at Miami Swim Week

Two days ago, Alexa updated her Instagram in a printed green bikini while backstage at Miami Swim Week. She shouted out country singer Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish brand – Kittenish Swim was one of the labels nabbing a slot at the prestigious annual event.

Alexa wrote: “Backstage files at the @kittenish show” while shouting out 34-year-old Jessie’s popular label.