Alexa Collins is stunning in a snakeskin bikini, overlooking the ocean and enjoying the view. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins basically lives in a bikini, working and playing in two-piece swimsuits.

Therefore, her latest share to promote Lady Lux Swimwear likely didn’t surprise her 2.4 million followers, who have grown accustomed to Alexa’s posts.

But just because the post wasn’t surprising didn’t mean her fans and followers didn’t enjoy the share.

The blonde beauty struck a series of poses for the jam-packed Instagram carousel shared over the weekend.

The pictures featured the model in a beautiful two-piece set that showed off her curves in all the right ways. The bold and daring bikini shots were an instant hit with her followers, receiving thousands of likes and comments.

Alexa looked like she was having a blast, striking a series of playful and sultry poses for the camera.

Alexa Collins stuns in Lady Lux Swimwear bikini

Alexa started the carousel strong, striking a pose in a blue snakeskin two-piece.

Alexa wore a blue snakeskin bikini top called the Kenzie bikini top, which retails for $97.

The bikini top had a sliding triangle halter, gold ring hardware, and white and gold beads at the center of the bodice. The garment featured a braided strap with tassel details and gold rings on the neck.

She paired the top with the Kenzie bikini bottom, which retails for $92, featuring gold ring hardware on the hips.

Behind the model, ocean waves crashed ashore, and fluffy clouds decorated the sky.

Alexa referenced the stunning view in her caption, and it was unclear if she was talking about herself or the ocean backdrop.

Her caption read, “It’s the view for me @ladyluxswimwear #ad.”

Alexa had all her favorite accessories: Cartier bangles, a gold chain necklace, and a massive watch.

Alexa rocked soft glam makeup with glossy lips and faux lashes. Her makeup could have been by TooFaced, the famous cosmetics brand she teamed up with in 2022.

Alexa Collins promotes Too Faced cosmetics

Although it’s hard to tell from Alexa’s waistline, the blonde bombshell has a sweet tooth. She partnered with Too Faced to create a makeup palette that smells like glazed donuts.

The Too Faced palette has a sweet smell and clever color names, like Dough What Fun and Bake It Happen.

Alexa shared a video of the palette with a caption that read, “Don’t you just love the smell of glazed donuts? The ‘You Drive Me Glazy’ set is available exclusively at @ultabeauty!”

The palette, You Drive Me Glazy, is available at Ulta Beauty now.