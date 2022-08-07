Alexa Collins in skimpy bikini enjoys morning beach shoot

Alexa Collins close up. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins is stunning in a plunging and multicolor bikini as she hits the beach for a morning shoot.

The 26-year-old model and social media sensation delighted her Instagram followers this weekend, posting figure-flaunting snaps from the shorefront and confirming she’s absolutely a morning person.

Alexa opened her gallery confidently by posing amid lapping waves and with both arms up to her head.

Highlighting her curvy figure and super-slim waist, the Florida native sizzled as she went girly in a floral-print and pink-accent bikini. The strapless two-piece came held together with a hoop clasp at the bust and afforded a bandeau finish.

Going high-waisted in matching briefs, the bombshell posed with slightly parted lips, also rocking a matte face of makeup, plus a cute pink lip. Alexa opted for beachy-waved hair to match the setting.

In a swipe right, the stunner added in a big smile, with all four photos tagging Berry Beachy Swimwear. “Morning light,” she wrote.

Alexa continues to prove a powerful influencer as she builds up followers – she currently boasts 2.3 million fans. In July, she attended Miami Swim Week, strutting the runway in skimpy swimwear and joining fellow models including Kindly Myers, Sierra Skye, and Veronika Rajek.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alexa Collins ‘couldn’t be happier’ with influencer career

Alexa’s rising profile has attracted media outlets as fans prove keen to know more about her.

“I’ve been doing this just a little over 6 years now and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve gotten the opportunity to travel all over the world, meet new people, and work with brands that I’ve always dreamed of working with,” she told Naluda in 2021. “I started modeling when I was 16. My parents took me down to Miami and I signed with Ford Models. Ever since that day I’ve always loved being in front of a camera and making a career out of it!” she added.

Alexa Collins reveals models she worships

Even the successful stars look up to someone. For Alexa, that’s multiple people and they’re both well known.

Alexa further reveals that she admires Blurred Lines star and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, plus model and swimwear designer Candice Swanepoel. Of learning from her mistakes, the popular star also dished: “I learned to never let people take advantage of you. At one point in my career, I was too nice. Now I’ve learned to have thick skin, and to be stronger.”

Alexa’s Instagram is followed by model Kindly Myers and singer Jessie James Decker.