Alexa Collins proved her influencer status as she modeled a pair of sunglasses and sent temperatures soaring in a pink string bikini that completely stole the show.

The blonde stunner boasts 2.4 million followers on Instagram, so it’s no surprise that brands are jumping over each other to get her to promote their products or clothing.

It appears that Alexa is a big fan of one brand in particular, Cake Eyewear. In a recent photo, she showed off her famously fit figure in a dark pink bikini that emphasized her hourglass curves and golden tan. Her long blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in romantic waves, and she wore super glossy lipstick.

She stood in front of a massive green cactus in a back yard looking as if she was basking in scorching temperatures as the sunshine beat down on her. Luckily, she had on her sunglasses from Cake Eyewear.

Alexa was wearing the Sardinia sunglasses in gold, which are an aviator shape, feature leopard print on the sides, and cost $59.99.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the shot to her Instagram Stories after Cake Eyewear posted it to their page.

Other similar sunglasses include the Melbourne pair, which are also an aviator style and cost $59.99 but feature a hot pink metal rim with purple lenses that give off a much more flirty vibe.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins endorsed Slate Swim in a photo from the Bahamas

Alexa is also a major sponsor for several swimwear brands, as it appears she spends the majority of her life in a bikini.

In a recent shot from her vacation in the Bahamas, she wore a strapless green bikini that featured spaghetti straps, a large bow with ruching in the middle, and matching bottoms that she left sitting at the top of her hips to emphasize her curves.

She lay on a mat floating in the water, sprawled out with her arms above her head as she arched her back and enjoyed the warm breeze.

She tagged Slate Swim in her post as she was wearing the Palermo Top and bottom in Emerald, which cost $79 each and are part of the new collection.

She captioned her enviable post, “Living my best life,” though that was pretty obvious without her needing to say it.

Alexa is an ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova

When she’s not in a bikini, Alexa is an ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova, along with several other popular influencers, including Cindy Prado.

In one of her recent outfits, she wore a pair of black stretchy pants that featured a wide leg at the bottom with a strapless black top.

She looked incredibly confident as she jutted out her hip and looked off to the side with her honey-blonde hair falling in big bombshell waves.

She captioned the shot, “Cute lil weekend outfit @FashionNova #ad.”

The brand currently has a massive sitewide sale with items up to 70% off.