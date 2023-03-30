Alexa Collins sent temperatures soaring as the beautiful blonde unveiled another creative win.

The 27-year-old influencer has never been shy about posing in swimwear or undergarments.

In fact, Alexa has made quite a living by dressing up and striking poses.

For Alexa’s latest share, posted with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, the bombshell posed on a bed for a simple yet vibrant photoshoot.

The shoot was simple, with cream-colored bed sheets and a rustic wooden frame. The vibrant aspect appeared with Alexa’s brightly colored ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alexa even mentioned the colorfulness in a caption accompanying the post.

Alexa Collins promotes YouFit Gyms

Alexa rocked a bright orange top with a neon shade. Alexa paired the top with a garter belt and hot pink underwear. The garter belt’s strings were pink and green, with one color on each side.

As for Alexa’s hair and makeup, both were on point, per usual.

Her blonde tresses cascaded elegantly past her shoulders with a center part and straight style. Meanwhile, she donned glossy lips, lavish lashes, and bronzed skin.

The four-part post saw Alexa posing on the bed, with her arms over her head, to her side, and adjusting her ensemble.

Alexa didn’t tag a brand in this shoot. However, it seems she has seen no shortage of companies seeking her influencing services. One such brand includes a fitness chain.

Alexa Collins promotes YouFit Gyms

A quick trip to Alexa’s Instagram shows that the blonde model has a killer figure. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Alexa puts in hours at the gym.

The influencer teamed up with YouFit Gyms, promoting the company while getting in a good workout. YouFit Gyms is a national chain with headquarters in Alexa’s native Florida.

Alexa shared a video that served as a promotion for the fitness center chain, and she made a good case, looking fit and flawless in gray spandex.

The video started with Alexa gesturing for the camera to follow her as she entered the fitness center.

Then, Alexa got to work, doing bicep curls, wide-legged squats, Russian twists, and other calisthenics.

As it turns out, the exercises weren’t all for show.

In a separate interview with Women Fitness, Alexa detailed her beauty secrets and workout favorites.

Alexa revealed, “I do a lot of different ab exercises. I love the basics though. Sit ups and the Russian Twist are my favorite!”

She added about her glutes exercises, “I love them and I feel so good afterwards.”

Alexa managed to integrate her influencing career with her fitness love, to create a magical video.