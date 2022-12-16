Alexa Collins is stunning in sheer and blue lingerie as the beautiful model gives fans “Morning light” with a post on social media. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins brightened the day of her social media followers with a stunning lingerie post, bringing “Morning light” to her fans.

The gorgeous influencer shared a two-part post on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 2.4 million followers.

The post showed Alexa as she struck a couple of poses, likely during her Virgin Voyages cruise trip she embarked on last week.

And while Alexa got paid by Virgin Voyages to promote their cruises, it appeared she killed two birds with one stone, promoting another brand as well.

Alexa looked angelic in blue lingerie with a matching bra and underwear set.

She sparkled and shined in flashy diamonds for the sponsored post.

Alexa Collins stuns in lingerie and Diamonds By Raymond Lee

Alexa’s bra was a lovely sheer tone with blue coloring on the underwire and straps. Blue also decorated the floral embellishments that appeared on the garment. Only the top of Alexa’s underwear was visible, but the high-cut bottoms matched the bra perfectly.

The first image featured Alexa looking to the side with her hands on her blue lacy bra straps. She rocked multiple exquisite diamond rings, including her wedding ring. She also donned a few pieces of dangly jewelry, with a pair of sparkly earrings and a necklace that cascaded down her chest.

Alexa tagged Diamonds By Raymond Lee in the photos.

Alexa wore layered bracelets on one arm and two Cartier bracelets, one in gold and one in silver, on the other. Her hair was in a fabulous updo, with pieces of her bangs falling down to frame her face.

The second picture showed Alexa in a slightly different light as she arched her back and struck a pose with her hands still on her bra straps.

Her caption read, “Morning light.”

Alexa Collins promotes Virgin Voyages cruises

Last week, Alexa boarded a Scarlet Lady Virgin Voyages cruise and documented the entire experience.

She soaked up the sun, had some hot tub fun, and took in an unforgettable sunset. She also enjoyed stops in Bimini and Mexico, having impromptu photoshoots along the way.

One caption accompanying her trip read, “Just embarked the incredible Scarlet Lady with @virginvoyages! Next stop: Mexico, then Bimini! 🛥️ #virginvoyages #virginvoyagesscarletlady #ad.”

Alexa has continued to be booked and busy with lucrative offers from companies as she influences and looks amazing.