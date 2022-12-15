Alexa Collins in cheeky leopard bikini is a vibe

Alexa Collins is soaking up the sun in a cheeky leopard bikini as she declares her look to be “just a vibe.” Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins brought the heat in a wild leopard bikini, declaring the look and her pose were a vibe.

Although most of Alexa’s posts serve as advertisements to further her influencing career and earn cash, the latest share was different.

Alexa was enjoying some well-deserved time off after a week-long Virgin Voyages cruise that she promoted on her Instagram. The trip appeared to be equal parts play and work, with Alexa posing on the docks, enjoying the hot tub, and stopping by a few cruise ship bars. She also stopped in Mexico and Bimini, documenting her stay with lots of swimsuit action.

Now, Alexa has returned to Miami, where she has lived for years.

The Fashion Nova face took to her Instagram Stories to bless her 2.4 million followers with an intimate picture featuring her in her backyard.

While fans couldn’t publicly like or comment on the pretty picture, it would be fair to assume that a decent proportion of her fans enjoyed the shot.

Alexa Collins in leopard bikini sunbathes in Miami

Alexa looked casual but no less gorgeous, with her blonde locks in a high bun and pieces of her bangs framing her pretty face.

She opted for minimal makeup with mascara, glossy lips, and a natural glow.

As the sun beamed down on Alexa’s bronzed skin, she went into selfie mode, capturing part of her bikini top, which was leopard print and stringy.

Alexa arched her back on a lounge chair, showing her cheeky bottoms, also leopard print.

She wrote in black text with white highlighter, “Buns r just a vibe.”

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

And with Alexa’s latest look, she, too, is just a vibe.

While vibes are great, they don’t always pay the bills, but Alexa has that covered.

Alexa Collins X TooFaced

Alexa dropped a mouthwatering collaboration with TooFaced cosmetics inspired by one of her favorite treats: Donuts.

The TooFaced palette, appropriately called You Drive Me Glazy, even has a sweet smell so makeup fanatics can sense the lovely taste of donuts throughout the day without the calories.

As a TooFaced partner, Alexa did a quick demonstration, caking her face with the palette and achieving amazing results.

Alexa’s caption read, in part, “Don’t you just love the smell of glazed donuts? The ‘You Drive Me Glazy’ set is available exclusively at @ultabeauty!”

You Drive Me Glazy is available at Ulta Beauty.