Alexa Collins is stunning as she bids farewell to her vacation and thanks fans checking out pictures from the Virgin Voyages trip.

Alexa Collins completed a week of hard work, including posing in bikinis, visiting scenic cities, and enjoying cruise life.

To cap off the week, the stunning model ended things as she started– striking a pose in a black string bikini at a scenic destination.

While aboard the Scarlet Lady Virgin Voyages ship, Alexa kept busy, soaking in a hot tub, posing on deck, and watching an extraordinary sunset. Alexa documented her experiences, putting her influencer title to work.

Alexa also had the chance to sightsee and take pictures in Bimini and Mexico, which were cruise stops for the Virgin Voyages excursion. The model chowed down at boat restaurants and enjoyed cocktails in bars on board as she truly got the entire cruise experience.

As a bonus, Alexa got paid for her efforts following her time aboard the Virgin Voyages cruise ship, Scarlet Lady.

However, all good things must come to an end, and so too, did Alexa’s work trip.

She offered a bon voyage to her cruise and shared bikini pictures as she said goodbye.

Alexa Collins in a bikini hits the beach after Virgin Voyages trip

The pictures, shared with Alexa’s 2.4 million Instagram followers, showed the model on a white sand beach as she struck a pose against the trunk of a coconut tree.

The Fashion Nova face was all smiles as she struck a pose with the sun beaming down on her bronzed body.

She stood on a beautiful Bimini beach, with lounge chairs and umbrellas in the background.

There were few clouds in the sky, allowing the model to enjoy good times and beautiful weather.

Her blonde locks featured a half-up, half-down style, giving the model a fun yet flirty look.

Alexa’s caption read, “The @virginvoyages Bimini Beach Club was truly amazing! Absolute paradise 🌴#virginvoyages #ad.”

Although Virgin paid Alexa for her services, the latest gig was hardly her first time modeling in a bikini.

Alexa Collins in bikini struts for Kittenish

Over the summer, Alexa strutted her stuff for Jessie James Decker’s clothing line Kittenish.

Kittenish had a show during Miami Fashion Week, and Alexa was selected to represent bikinis from the line. Alexa even had the honor of opening the show.

She shared a few professionally-shot photos from her catwalk moment on Instagram.

Alexa strolled down the catwalk wearing a white bikini with orange peaches decorating the garment. The feminine ensemble featured ruffles and ruching, with thick ties near the hip area, keeping the piece in place.

Her caption read, “Second look for the @kittenish show! Back to another show today to finalize a successful swim week.”

Alexa has shown no sign of slowing down as her flourishing career continues to reach new levels.