Alexa Collins looked gorgeous while sitting in water, by the water, and promoting sunglasses on social media. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins stunned under the sun, rocking sunglasses to protect her eyes as she promoted a brand and showed off her killer figure.

The beautiful model posted a short bikini clip for her 2.3 million Instagram followers, who have been frequent recipients of Alexa’s shares throughout the years.

Alexa’s latest share was no exception as the beauty headed south of the border, where she documented her trip and promoted various companies.

The blonde bombshell promoted Cake eyewear with rectangular shades from the Ontario-based designer.

The Fashion Nova face lounged in an artificial water structure with her leg folded while overlooking the ocean for the short share featuring a few poses.

She sat inches deep in the water with a black bikini that was custom fit to accommodate her curves.

Alexa Collins in black bikini soaks up Mexican sun for Cake eyewear

Alexa’s bikini top and bottom were both textbook string bikini pieces, but she declined to tag a designer–that would likely cost extra.

She parted her blonde hair in the center with loose waves and braids on each side of her face.

For accessories, Alexa donned a massive diamond wedding ring and two Cartier bracelets, one in gold and one in silver.

Directly behind Alexa was a white sand beach separating her from the actual ocean. Further in the distance was the Pacific Ocean with a chic yacht docked in the bay.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as the sun shone down on Alexa, illuminating the scene with natural night.

Alexa, who has typically added soundtracks to her posts in the past, did the same for her latest share with Kaskade and deadmau5’s Move for Me.

Alexa’s caption read, “I’ll be right here @cake.eyewear,” a nod to the lyrics from the song she chose.

Alexa Collins represents Fashion Nova with other influencers

Alexa became an influencer, which meant that brands like fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova paid her to model and shout out their businesses.

Alexa joined other attractive models, like Cindy Prado and Georgina Mazzeo, who have accumulated large followings on social media and use their pages as walking billboards.

Fast fashion is objectively bad for the environment and seriously harms ecosystems. But brands like Fashion Nova allow people with less money to obtain the stylish ensembles they see on their favorite influencers for a fraction of the price that major designer labels cost.

And as long as Fashion Nova’s advertising strategy remains successful, it will continue to employ models like Alexa Collins to wear its garments.