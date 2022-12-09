Alexa Collins is stunning on a vacation and work trip as the beautiful model invites fans to find her. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

When it comes to looking good and having fun, few people do it better than Alexa Collins, which might be why she has seen such success as an influencer.

The model and social media influencer recently took a Virgin Voyages cruise, and she was sure to document her experience in the most fashionable way.

On the Scarlet Lady Virgin Voyages cruise, Alexa could enjoy various activities, from relaxing in a hot tub to going on deck for an unforgettable sunset. As an influencer, Alexa was sure to snap photos as she enjoyed those activities.

In addition to the fun activities, Alexa also had the opportunity to explore the ports of call. She went ashore, posting some photos of her adventures in Bimini and Mexico.

She also took advantage of the many restaurants and bars on board, where she could enjoy a delicious meal or craft cocktail.

Alexa’s latest Instagram Stories post had her posing in a black bikini while standing outside the cruise ship, with the caption “Find me here” and an emoji with a set of champagne flutes.

Alexa Collins rocks a black bikini to promote Virgin Voyages

Alexa was in full vacation mode, wearing sunglasses and her blonde tresses in a half-up, half-down style. Her beachy hair blew in the wind as she smiled underneath a cabana and rested on a bar.

Alexa’s string bikini had gold medal chains for straps. There were also decorative gold chains hanging from her hips, adding a glamorous vibe to the two-piece.

Behind Alexa, there were palm trees, blue skies, and white sand, creating a stunning backdrop.

Alexa Collins stuns in a black bikini. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Although Alexa was hard at work promoting Virgin Voyages, it appeared that she had fun and made for a truly memorable experience.

Alexa has been an influencer for many different brands, including a recent beauty collaboration.

Alexa Collins partners with TooFaced

Alexa revealed that she was able to incorporate her love for donuts into the TooFaced collection.

Just before Thanksgiving, Alexa shared a sale for her TooFaced collection called You Drive Me Glazy.

As part of her promotional duties, Alexa created a short video where she showed fans how she could decorate her face with the sparkly TooFaced palette.

Alexa’s caption read in part, “Don’t you just love the smell of glazed donuts? The ‘You Drive Me Glazy’ set is available exclusively at @ultabeauty!”

Fans can purchase Alexa’s TooFaced makeup palette at Ulta Beauty.