Alexa Collins is stunning while showing a very famous arch aboard a boat in a bikini. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins amazed aboard a yacht as she soaked up some Mexican sun and worked her angles in a bikini.

The model recently posted a stunning video of herself on Instagram, standing on a boat in a bikini, showing off the famous arch of Mexico.

She shared the video with her 2.3 million followers, with whom she has often posted bikini pictures and videos as a successful influencer.

The latest reveal was no exception, and Alexa showed a glimpse of her fabulous model life.

The clip showed Alexa posing in front of the famous arch in Cabo San Lucas. She stood on a boat from Yachts Cabo, a company she tagged in the post.

The video quickly caught the attention of her fans, as they might have been in awe of the beauty of the photo, the arch, and Alexa herself. The share netted Alexa 15k likes and counting.

Alexa Collins shows Cabo arch in bikini

Alexa stood with her hands against the railing, wearing a purple and blue floral bikini with touches of teal. The floral top featured slight ruching and embroidery, adding to the feminine touch of the garment. The bottoms featured ties on each hip with golden ends of each string.

Alexa rocked aviator sunglasses as she struck a few poses and shook her blonde tresses. Her body looked tanned and toned as she pivoted her hips and extended one foot.

Behind Alexa was the wondrous arch of Cabo, which has earned its place in tourist books as a natural marvel. There were also other boats behind Alexa, likely enjoying the same view.

The RÜFÜS DU SOL song Innerbloom (What So Not Remix) served as the backing track to the beautiful video. Although Alexa didn’t promote her swimwear in this share, a recent post showed one of her ambassadorships.

Alexa Collins is Luli Fama Swimwear ambassador

Luli Fama Swimwear has utilized a marketing strategy with influencers as the main source of branding. One influencer who has frequently posted rocking Luli Fama Swimwear is Alexa Collins.

Luli Fama Swimwear ambassadors use the team “Luli Babe” and reflect this title through hashtag usage.

Another famous face who represents Luli Fama is model Josie Canseco– one of the brand’s main ambassadors, or Luli Babes.

The brand continues to grow with the help of influencers like Alexa and Josie, and it recently showed new ready-to-wear designs at San Diego Swim Week.

As for Alexa, she has multiple brand name partnerships, including Fashion Nova and Too Faced.