Could the secret to Alexa Collins’ killer figure be tacos?

That depends on what you think about the blonde bombshell’s recent social media post.

The social media sensation shared a few gorgeous pictures of herself in a green bikini on Friday.

Alexa posted the content on her Instagram, where she amassed 2.4 million followers.

The Boca Raton native has regularly posted swimsuit shots because that has been a way she makes money.

Her latest share was no exception, with a four-part social media post featuring Alexa in a pool.

For her latest post, Alexa tagged Diamonds by Raymond Lee, one of her frequent collaborators.

Alexa Collins promotes Diamonds by Raymond Lee in a swimsuit

The first picture saw Alexa striking a pose from the vantage point of what was likely her husband. She wore a green string bikini with a triangle top. She paired the green top with matching stringy bottoms for a gorgeous finish.

Alexa stood on the stairs of a beautifully constructed pool, looking fierce and fabulous with multiple Cartier bangles on her wrist.

The second picture saw Alexa pivoting her hips and striking a pose with voluminous blonde tresses, looking vibrant and gorgeous.

A swipe right saw the beauty in selfie mode with glossy lips, lavish lashes, and an undeniable glow.

Finally, Alexa struck another pose, tilting her head slightly and appearing fabulous.

Alexa had a lot of jewelry from her collaborator, Diamonds by Raymond Lee, with a gorgeous art deco necklace featuring endless sparkles.

Alexa’s caption read, “‘Babe let’s go get tacos’ @diamondsbyraymondlee ad.”

Overall, Alexa’s Florida glow was undeniable.

The jury is still out regarding whether or not Alexa went to get tacos after the shoot.

Alexa Collins shares diet and workout secrets

Alexa has, however, opened up about her diet and fitness secrets.

Alexa spoke with Women Fitness about her diet and workout secrets.

She explained, “I’m all about the booty workouts. I love them, and I feel so good afterwards.”

The blonde model also shared that she loved working out her abs, explaining, “I do a lot of different ab exercises. I love the basics, though. Sit-ups and the Russian Twist are my favorite!”

Additionally, Alexa highlighted the importance of eating healthy and staying hydrated.

Alexa said she didn’t have much time to cook, so she used a South Florida-based meal prep company called Ideal Nutrition. Ideal Nutrition delivered custom meals for the blonde beauty with caloric and nutritional values tailored to her eating goals.

Although Alexa didn’t mention tacos, Ideal Nutrition could probably whip up something in alignment with her dietary needs.