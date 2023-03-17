Alexa Collins celebrated the luck of the Irish in a green ensemble as she sparkled for her latest sponsored share.

The blonde bombshell was a vision in the five-part post shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old posted a St. Patrick’s-themed collaborative shoot for Diamonds by Raymond Lee, rocking a sheer look with green lace.

Although her ensemble was alluring, the purpose of the share was to promote their jewelry.

Alexa certainly achieved her goal, as she glistened and shined while looking fierce.

The post was a combination of beauty, glamour, and festive spirit that only Alexa could possess.

Alexa Collins strikes a pose for Diamonds by Raymond Lee

In the first photo, Alexa placed her hands on her shoulders and gazed at the camera, showing her decorated wrists with diamond bracelets and a watch.

Alexa’s sheer lace undergarment seamlessly accentuated her curves and allowed her necklace to take center stage.

The necklace, available on the Diamonds by Raymond Lee website, has a whopping 59 carats set in 14k white gold, currently on sale for an incredible $159,000.

The second shot saw Alexa lifting her blonde tresses, showing her brilliant diamond earrings as she looked to the side.

The model kept the momentum going, striking poses in a luminous bathroom with undeniable radiance.

As a Boca Raton native, Alexa has tapped into her hometown market to secure brand deals, and Diamonds by Raymond Lee is a prime example. The jeweler has become known for its unique and extraordinary designs, with the help of Alexa as its famous face.

The pairing of Alexa’s exquisite diamond jewelry with the vibrant green hues of her outfit created an unforgettable visual.

Keeping with the St. Patrick’s Day theme, Alexa’s caption read, “Happy St. Pattys Day @diamondsbyraymondlee #ad.”

Although Alexa and Diamonds by Raymond Lee have been a match made in heaven, she has other brand deals under her belt.

Alexa Collins promotes Fashion Nova

Alexa has increased the scope of her influencing, posing for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova. Fashion Nova has become a global presence thanks to models like Cindy Prado and Alexa representing the brand.

Yesterday, she shared a clip to promote the company. The video began with Alexa on a city block, looking fashionable and chic as she strutted down the street.

Alexa wore the Fashion Nova Golden Hour Wide Leg Cargo Pants in Olive, which retail for $23.99, on sale from the original price of $39.99. She paired the pants with a crop top resembling the Get Up And Go Seamless Top in Olive, on sale for $11.99.

Next, Alexa transitioned into another fit, rocking a gray crop top and skirt combination.

The scoop neck shirt and high-waisted skirt resembled the Fashion Selene Snatched Skirt Set, which is on sale for $35.99 from the original $59.99.

Alexa showed she could look like a million bucks — even while wearing affordable clothing.