Model Alexa Collins left some people green with envy as she struck a pose and promoted a brand.

It seems Alexa always has a new brand to promote, and today was no exception.

The influencer took to social media to share a two-part post featuring a semi-sheer dress.

The Boca Raton native blessed her 2.4 million followers with a fabulous look from the popular clothing retailer Revolve.

While Alexa doesn’t show her like count, it would be fair to assume that a decent portion of her followers enjoyed the post.

Although her likes weren’t visible, fans showed love in the comments.

Alexa Collins strikes a pose in Revolve

The first picture showed Alexa staring at the camera with one arm across her body. She pivoted her hips, striking an effortless pose, looking gorgeous and glowing under the Florida sunlight.

Alexa wore the superdown Hailey Mini Dress with a front cutout and a drawstring feature, retailing for $52. As Alexa revealed in a caption, the garment was available on the Revolve website.

The second image saw Alexa with her hands by her sides, showing multiple rings on her fingers and French manicured tips. Alexa’s blonde tresses had a part in the center, with her signature soft curls cascading past her shoulders.

Alexa’s ensemble wasn’t the only thing green in the post.

The backdrop revealed lush greenery with vibrant ferns and sunlight flooding the image. The gown had a plunging neckline, allowing Alexa to accessorize with a beautiful emerald necklace.

Her caption read, “Lime bb.”

The influencer donned beautiful glam makeup with glossy lips and lavish lashes, perhaps the result of another brand deal.

Alexa Collins teams up with Too Faced

When you look at Alexa, the first thing that comes to mind probably isn’t donuts. But according to the blonde bombshell, the fattening snack is one of her favorite treats.

Alexa partnered with the successful cosmetic brand Too Faced to create a donut-inspired eye makeup palette called You Drive Me Glazy. The palette has an impressive 20 shades to help makeup enthusiasts create the perfect look.

The Too Faced creation had holiday and donut themes illustrated in the color names, like Chocolate Hunk, Twinkle Sprinkle, and Santa Claws.

The set also has four colors of blush for a rosy finish. As a bonus, the delectable palette even has a sweet aroma.

To demonstrate the Too Faced palette, Alexa shared an Instagram video as she caked her face.

Alexa’s caption read, “Don’t you just love the smell of glazed donuts? The ‘You Drive Me Glazy’ set is available exclusively at @ultabeauty!”

She also shared a discount code and a promotional offer with fans.