Alexa Collins is ringing in a new year in a skimpy dress as she promotes sales from the driver’s seat. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins ended 2022 the same way she started it– appearing gorgeous and promoting a brand.

The popular influencer promoted a jewelry company, looking the part while dripping in diamonds.

Alexa posed from behind the steering wheel of a luxury vehicle with a New Year’s-themed tiara atop her blonde locks.

The Fashion Nova face wore a yellow cutout dress that left little to the imagination.

She shared images of her poses on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.4 million followers.

Alexa received countless comments for her efforts, although she chose to hide her like count.

Alexa Collins stuns in yellow dress for jewelry

The first picture showed Alexa as she struck a pose from the driver’s seat and extended one arm to reveal her jewelry. She wore her sparkly engagement ring and a Presidential Rolex in gold.

Alexa wore a yellow textured dress with embellishments and cutouts on the obliques. Dangling chains decorated each cutout, adding an edgy vibe to the skimpy ensemble. The gown featured a plunging neckline and matching fabric around the wrists.

The second shot featured Alexa looking directly at the camera with parted and glossy lips. She had sparkly eye shadow and shimmery highlighter, giving her a New Year’s glow.

A swipe right revealed Alexa as she laughed and placed one hand in her blonde hair. Alexa’s blonde tresses had loose waves which cascaded down past her shoulders.

Alexa ended things on a serious note with another gaze at the camera.

The caption read, “Ready to take on 2023 ✨ @diamondsbyraymondlee #ad.”

Alexa has many brand deals under her belt as she enters 2023.

One such deal that Alexa has snagged has been Fashion Nova.

Alexa Collins promotes Fashion Nova

It isn’t much of a surprise that Fashion Nova chose Alexa to represent its brand. Alexa has a killer figure and a significant following– two factors that make her an obvious choice for the brand.

Alexa has done her influencing duties with the company, posing in swimwear and tagging Fashion Nova.

She recently shared a blue bikini post for Fashion Nova, which may have left some wondering how she achieved her toned physique.

Alexa has revealed that the secret to her bikini body was an old-fashioned workout.

Alexa told Muzique magazine, “I always take an hour to work out. It always helps relieve my stress and anxiety.”

As 2023 begins, time will tell what the year has in store for the beautiful model.