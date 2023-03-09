Alexa Collins unveiled a look that was so nice she wore it twice for a sparkly creation that was truly spectacular.

The blonde bombshell posted an energetic video on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.4 million followers.

Judging from the share, it wasn’t hard to see why Alexa has become so successful.

The model stunned as she posed from her Florida home, with upbeat music as the perfect backdrop.

Eagle-eyed fans may recognize Alexa’s dress because she posted a jam-packed IG carousel wearing the ensemble last week.

This week, Alexa upped the ante, showing fans what the fabulous garment looked like in motion.

Alexa Collins kills the fashion game in Jessica Bara

Alexa posted a video as she wore Jessica Bara, a brand she has collaborated with frequently in the past.

The Boca Raton native struck a pose wearing the Jessica Bara Onyx Strapless Crystal Fringe Mini Dress. While standing in her foyer, Alexa worked the angles and gazed at the camera.

The dress gave new meaning to dripping in diamonds, with sparkles and crystals for an expensive vibe. The garment also was strapless with embellishments decorating the bodice for old Hollywood glamour with a touch of modern trendiness.

The silver sparkles complemented Alexa’s Florida-tanned skin for a magnificent result. Fans who wish to purchase the item can find it on the Jessica Bara website with a price tag of $449.

The video saw Alexa shaking her blonde tresses with ease as she captivated with her beauty in slow motion.

Jessica Bara, represented by Alexa, previously went by Reve Boutique but recently rebranded and took on a new name.

Bravo fans may recognize the fashion company The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and Lala Kent have worn garments from the designer. Additionally, Cindy Prado has been the featured face for Jessica Bara.

Alexa served as a fabulous ambassador for the brand, which has been one of many in a line of influencing deals.

Alexa Collins talks about her diet choices

Alexa has a busy lifestyle, with trips and photoshoots on most days.

Accordingly, the model doesn’t have much time to cook or prepare healthy food for the week.

Luckily, Alexa found the perfect remedy for her meal preparation needs.

She spoke with Women Fitness about the meal planning company that suited her desires.

Alexa explained, “I try to eat really healthy during the week. I’m on a meal plan with a local company here in South Florida called Ideal Nutrition.”

She continued, sharing the benefits of Ideal Nutrition.

Alexa said, “I get a week’s supply of healthy, low-calorie meals that are easy to eat.”

Ideal Nutrition has traditional, vegan, vegetarian, keto, and paleo options, with menus that change weekly for a nice variety.