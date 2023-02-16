Alexa Collins basically lives in a bikini, but sometimes, she switches things up and wears lingerie.

Such was the case in a recent social media video that saw the blonde beauty trying on swag.

The Boca Raton native took to her TikTok to share a post featuring Bydee fashions, blessing her 1.1 million followers with a video. Alexa has collaborated with the retailer previously, as the two make a dynamic duo. Bydee has outfitted Alexa with stunning outfits, while Alexa has promoted the brand with her personality and extensive social media following.

A recent post saw Alexa highlighting a few beautiful looks and sharing information about each.

The video allowed fans to see Alexa’s bubbly personality and approachable manner, which she has highlighted in recent content.

The TikTok post began with Alexa smiling as she announced a new collection by Bydee Australia.

Words seemed to escape the influencer, who was overjoyed at the new merchandise.

Alexa Collins reveals brand new Bydee Australia collection

Alexa proudly modeled the Off Duty collection, Bydee Australia’s latest product drop. The Off Duty collection had a clear monochrome theme — a deviation from previous, colorful releases.

But just because the collection wasn’t bursting with color didn’t mean the Bydee line was boring.

As Alexa showed firsthand, the Bydee Off Duty collection was quite magical.

First, Alexa donned a little black dress with cutouts on the side and a detachable neck tie detail. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in the Bydee Adriana Dress in Onyx, retailing for $139 and also coming in Pearl.

Next, Alexa wore what she described as the perfect date night top. Alexa sported the Mila Longline Underwire Bra in Onyx, which had embroidered mesh and supportive wiring under the bodice, with ties on each side. As she explained enthusiastically, the top was the “sexiest” ever, retailing for $99.

Finally, Alexa modeled the Ebony Corset in Pearl with semi-sheer mesh paneling, textured boning under the bodice, and gold zippers. As Alexa revealed, a corset moment could elevate any outfit, adding a touch of femininity. Alexa wore the Pearl version, but the corset also comes in Onyx, retailing for $119.

Alexa’s caption read, “@bydee_aus literally the cutest EVER,” with a promo code for fans.

Alexa has clearly maintained her killer figure over the years.

Alexa Collins talks about fitness secrets

When it comes to working out, Alexa has revealed she kept things simple, opting for basic exercises and calisthenics.

Alexa told Women Fitness, “I’m all about the booty workouts. I love them, and I feel so good afterwards.”

She continued, providing details about her favorite moves.

Alexa explained, “I do a lot of different ab exercises. I love the basics, though. Sit-ups and the Russian Twist are my favorite!”

The model has shown dedication to fitness, and she could always start a wellness company if she became bored of influencing.