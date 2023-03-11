Alexa Collins was clearly feeling a little too hot in the intense Florida heat, giving followers some major weather envy being that a big part of the world is freezing cold at the moment.

The blonde bombshell showed off her hard-earned physique in green string bikini bottoms though her top was not obvious as she wore a cropped white t-shirt.

She held a pitcher of cold water that she poured down her front in the name of cooling off, and it was surprising there wasn’t any steam coming off of her under the warm sunshine.

Alexa had her blonde locks clipped up in a chic style with a few strands falling down in front of her face, which was covered with a pair of black sunglasses.

Her makeup wasn’t obvious, though she had a noticeable blush to her cheeks and a glossy shine to her lips.

The influencer, who boasts 2.4 million followers on Instagram, has been all about the newest endorsements lately. She’s posted new pictures wearing several Jessica Bara ensembles, as well as Diamonds By Ray Mondlee jewels along with lingerie.

Alexa Collins recently wore a strapless bikini under a mesh dress

In her most recent Jessica Bara outfit, Alexa wore an angelic white strapless bikini top under a mesh button-up dress that featured a collar and a slit up the middle.

She posed on a beige couch with a shot showing her looking at the camera confidently and the other giving the quintessential influencer look in which she gazed away at the sky.

Though her outfit was from Jessica Bara, Alexa accessorized with blue and white Christian Dior sandals.

Her hair and makeup was incredibly glam, with romantic waves cascading down her shoulders and a dark pink lip that complimented her skin tone.

Alexa captioned the shots, “Always a fit in @jessicabara_.”

Alexa endorsed Jessica Bara in several ensembles

Her other outfit from Jessica Bara was massively eye-catching as it was strapless with sparkling fringe hanging off several areas of the ensemble. The top featured points at the chest that were embellished with rhinestones, and she paired it with silver strappy heels and diamond chandelier earrings.

She captioned the clip, “Razzle dazzle @jessicabara.”

Jessica Bara is a New Jersey-based brand that is hugely popular among influencers. They have over 10,000 followers and count swimsuit models Cindy Prado Kindly Myers, and Grace Boor as fans.

The brand features several different types of clothing, including swimsuits, glamorous dresses, shoes, and accessories.

In her video, Alexa wore the Onyx Strapless Crystal Fringe Mini Dress, which costs $449.