Alexa Collins is beautiful in a bikini as she enjoys the comforts of a hot tub aboard a cruise. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Model Alexa Collins showed that the hottest thing on the cruise ship wasn’t the jacuzzi as she took a dip wearing an orange bikini.

The model shared her latest bikini pictures on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 2.4 million fans and followers.

Alexa has posted up a storm all week while enjoying herself on a Virgin Voyages boat.

Virgin Voyages was the latest brand to use the influencer to promote their company. Alexa hit the ground running with her brand deal, posing in multiple bikinis while encouraging fans to check out the luxury cruises.

Although Alexa has typically represented fast fashion like Jaxxon and Fashion Nova, she showed versatility with her recent posts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Alexa explained, she hopped on the Scarlet Lady, with stops in Mexico and Bimini. Luckily for fans, more stops meant more bikini pictures, and Alexa hasn’t disappointed.

Alexa Collins in an orange bikini stuns in hot tub

Alexa shared a two-part IG carousel and started the post strong with a shot seated in the hot tub. She wore an orange string bikini and shrugged her shoulders with the tiny top fitting her curves perfectly.

The second picture was quite similar, with Alexa rotating her head slightly.

The model tilted her head while sitting in the water on one of the swanky decks aboard the Virgin Voyages trip.

Behind Alexa were lounge furniture and a beautifully decorated space.

Her long blonde tresses were secure in a high bun, with pieces of her bangs falling to frame her famous face.

She sported a full face of makeup with long lashes, bronzed cheeks, and glossy lips.

Alexa accessorized with a gold nameplate necklace featuring her name. Alexa managed to squeeze in a second brand shoutout, tagging her Jaxxon chain in the picture.

Alexa’s caption read, “Traveling the world, and bringing my @jaxxon chains with me ⛓️ best gift for your man for the holidays.”

Alexa Collins represents Lady Lux Swimwear

Alexa has maintained a killer figure, so it’s no surprise she has represented multiple swimwear lines.

One line that Alexa has represented has been Lady Lux swimwear.

Alexa’s face is featured prominently on the Instagram page for the brand.

In one picture, Alexa wore an Ellie Chain Bikini Top with gold hardware and a triangle top, retailing for $97. She paired the bikini top with an Ellie Bikini Bottom, retailing for $93.

Lady Lux Swimwear, now in its 14th year, has an assortment of suits made in the United States.