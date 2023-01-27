Alexa Collins always seems to be having a good time, and a recent share was no exception.

The influencer recently exhibited her incredible figure in an eye-catching yellow bikini while posing for Hello Molly Swim.

Alexa hasn’t been a stranger to sizzling swimwear looks. In fact, her IG feed has tons of photos showing her wearing various bikinis while promoting different brands.

However, Alexa’s recent post was special because the bikini she wore was different from the ones she had rocked earlier in the week.

The blonde bombshell posted the two-part Instagram carousel on her social media page, sharing with her 2.4 million fans a glimpse of her toned physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model looked chic and trendy as she posed for the camera.

Alexa Collins stuns in Hello Molly Swim bikini

The first photo in the carousel showed Alexa standing in the hot tub with her hands by her side while looking directly at the camera.

She wore a yellow bikini that showed off her toned midriff and had strings in the center of the garment, hanging past her navel.

Alexa’s bikini top was the Hello Molly Laguna Breeze Swim Top in Mango, with multi-colored beads and ties on the neck and back, retailing for $35.95.

She paired the top with the Hello Molly Laguna Breeze Swim Bottoms, featuring adjustable hip ties and retailing for $29.95.

The second photo showed Alexa in the same bikini; this time, the camera was zoomed out, revealing more of the background.

The spa where Alexa posed was certainly worth mentioning because it was exquisite, with mosaic tiling. There were mirrors on the ceiling, adding a spacious vibe to the peaceful retreat.

Alexa’s blonde locks had loose waves and a center part cascading down past her shoulders.

The beautiful influencer sported glowing makeup, which fans could replicate if they were so inclined.

Alexa Collins shares makeup tips

Last year, Alexa did a fun video where she shared her makeup process and included the products she used to cake her face. She posted the entertaining video on Instagram as she prepared for a Monday in a fabulous way.

First, Alexa used the CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ in the shade Medium Tan by IT Cosmetics.

Next, she used the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Nougatine to cover up blemishes. Alexa carved out her cheeks using the Charlotte Tilbury contour in Fair-Medium, followed by Nars Liquid Blush in the color Orgasm. Alexa defined her brows with the Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil in the shade 3.

The video showed Alexa’s personality and also spilled the tea about her beauty secrets.