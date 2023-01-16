Alexa Collins enjoyed the Florida weather that allowed her to rock a bikini and sneakers comfortably. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

One great thing about Florida has to be the moderate temperatures experienced during the first season of the new year, and Alexa Collins wasn’t going to miss out on the opportunity to spend most of her time in a bikini.

The blonde bombshell proved that she was a woman of her word, doing a photo shoot in a two-piece and sharing it on social media.

Alexa put on her work uniform and hopped on a boat as she struck a pose underneath blue skies.

The influencer sported a brown bikini while seated on the back of a boat for some outdoor fun.

Alexa’s 2.4 million Instagram followers were the lucky recipients of her latest work, which featured a three-part post on the platform.

Alexa began the carousel with a very cool look, including aviator sunglasses and a chocolate-colored string bikini.

Alexa Collins stuns in Fashion Nova bikini

What made Alexa’s look a bit different was her decision to wear Nike sneakers and white crew-cut socks with the two-piece.

A swipe right saw Alexa crack a smile, removing her sunglasses and getting more personal with the camera.

She also revealed her soft-glam makeup, with long lashes and glossy lips.

Behind Alexa were blue skies and a few clouds with palm trees decorating the shoreline. The sun shone down from above, adding an extra glow to the bronzed beauty’s skin.

Alexa rocked the Fashion Nova Summer Lust Satin 2 Piece Bikini in the color Mocha. The two-piece, which retails for $29.99, also comes in the color Chocolate.

For her accessories, Alexa paired her gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses with two Cartier bangles. She wore a chunky gold timepiece on the other wrist and hoop earrings.

Alexa’s caption read, “Winters in Florida > @FashionNova #ad.”

It is easy to see why brands have lined up to have Alexa promote their swag.

Another brand that secured Alexa’s services was Lady Lux Swimwear.

Alexa Collins models for Lady Lux Swimwear

Last week, Alexa did a sponsored post for Lady Lux Swimwear.

Alexa sported a blue snakeskin bikini top, the Lady Lux Kenzie bikini top, with a price tag of $97.

The wild garment features a triangle halter and gold ring hardware, securing the piece and offering support.

Alexa paired the top with the blue snakeskin Kenzie bottom, retailing for $92. The bikini bottom also has identical gold ring hardware on the hips, creating a decorative effect while serving a purpose.

Alexa’s caption read, “It’s the view for me @ladyluxswimwear #ad.”

It seems there is no shortage of bikini brands who are clamoring to work with the beautiful model.