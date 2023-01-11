Alexa Collins is stunning on a towel rocking a bikini as the beautiful model celebrates Florida weather. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins showed love for Florida as the blonde bombshell posed in a bikini in the dead of winter.

Alexa’s followers know that the model has never been a stranger to the beach.

Her IG grid has often featured Alexa’s trips to the beach, rocking swimwear looks, and usually wearing a smile.

The sand and the ocean have frequently served as the backdrops to Alexa’s influencing posts.

Alexa’s latest share was no exception, as she snapped a selfie while sunbathing on her tummy.

Alexa posed on her side, working her angles, in a stringy, nude-colored bikini.

Alexa Collins stuns in bikini for Diamonds By Raymond Lee

The bikini was a bold choice for Alexa, but it seemed to pay off in more ways than one.

Not only did the bikini picture receive love in the form of likes, but it also likely earned her a hefty paycheck, thanks to the sponsored brand.

As fans would soon learn, Alexa wasn’t selling bikinis.

She tagged Diamonds By Raymond Lee, a brand with whom she has collaborated frequently. Diamonds By Raymond Lee touts a full-service model, providing help at every step of the jewelry buying purchase process.

Instead, Alexa promoted jewelry, like the prominently featured necklace she wore.

Alexa’s beautiful gold chain had an emerald stone that contrasted against her bronzed skin.

The glamorous energy of the look went to the next level, thanks to Alexa’s choice of accessories. She wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and an oversized gold watch.

Her caption read, “Florida weather in January is the best.”

Although Alexa has shown love for the Florida sun, she could also travel to get her famous snaps.

Alexa recently hit up a Mexican cruise, where she promoted a brand, and looked fabulous along the way.

Alexa Collins promotes Virgin Voyages

In November, Alexa teamed up with Virgin Voyages, a famous cruise line. The cruise line selected Alexa to promote their Scarlet Lady, a boat for young adults.

Alexa dazzled in head-to-toe Dior as she promoted the brand.

In one picture, Alexa rocked a Dior Oblique Technical Fabric top with matching Dior Oblique Technical Fabric bottoms, with each piece retailing at $550.

Alexa hopped aboard the cruise and hit up destinations like Mexico and The i. She also took pictures at the bar and by the hot tub, showing her influencing power.

Although it’s only January, it looks like 2023 will be packed with action for Alexa.