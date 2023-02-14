Social media star Alexa Collins told her fans where they could find her in a stunning video.

The 27-year-old teased her travel plans last week before she revealed that she would be spending time in Cabo, Mexico.

The Instagram millionaire has been enjoying a jet-setting lifestyle as she was on the picturesque Bimini Island in the Bahamas last month.

Alexa has found herself in another exotic location in Cabo, Mexico, as she spent time on a luxury yacht.

The beauty attracts sponsors anywhere she goes, and her latest post is no exception.

Alexa stunned in a tiny bikini in collaboration with the charter business, Yachts Cabo.

Alexa Collins poses in a leopard-print bikini

Alexa’s physique looked incredible in a dark leopard print bikini for Yachts Cabo.

She flashed a beautiful smile as she posed for the video as she rocked on the yacht.

In the Instagram video, she wrote in the caption, “Find me here @yachtscabo” with Sure Thing Sped Up remix by Xanemusic playing in the clip.

The internet personality had a stunning backdrop of the cliffs and clear water of Cabo.

Alexa shared a series of photos from the same yacht in another Instagram post.

She rocked a stylish hat with her blonde locks flowing and revealed how she ended up wearing it on her IG.

“Bought this hat on the beach after 1 too many margs,” she wrote in the caption.

Alexa posed for four photos in the bikini that revealed her gym-honed tiny waist and toned arms and legs.

In the last photo, she flashed a huge smile as she rested her hands on her knees for a pose.

Alexa Collins shows off her workout routine

Alexa has shown her workout routine in several videos; her body takes a lot of hard work.

In a video with Fit Gyms, she goes for a full boy workout, starting with her glutes with kettlebell squats before performing the Russian twist with a medicine ball.

She also toned her arms with dumbbells and finished with a weighted sled push.

In a recent video, Alexa ditches the weights and performs a glutes and leg workout with a resistance band and waist trainer from the brand, What Waist.

She soundtracked the Instagram video with the song Feeling Good by Nina Simone as she performed several bodyweight exercises.

The Instagram star also takes her diet seriously; in an interview with Women Fitness, she revealed she has her meals delivered by a company for a stress-free way to get her nutrients and watch her calories.

“I try to eat really healthy during the week. I’m on a meal plan with a local company here in South Florida called Ideal Nutrition. I get a week’s supply of healthy, low-calorie meals that are easy to eat,” she said.