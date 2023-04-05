Nothing is more perfect than an array of dazzling diamonds to complete a look for Alexa Collins.

The 27-year-old model didn’t shy away from drowning herself in the utmost perfect arrangement of various diamonds as she quickly took to her social media to share her mesmerizing look.

Per usual, Alexa went to her favorite social platform to upload the carousel of shots, further sharing the vibrant views with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

Alexa was captured at various angles as she looked effortlessly beautiful in each shot.

In the first couple of slides that she shared, the model stood outside on her deck as the ocean made a slight appearance in the background.

More so, in the first slide, Alexa was captured from the waist up as she styled in the perfect shade of blue.

Alexa Collins dazzles in her blue attire for wedding season

The blonde bombshell donned an electric blue pencil dress. The sleeveless dress featured a large cutout design along her chest and accentuated her hourglass figure perfectly.

For her go-to accessories, Alexa turned to Diamonds By Raymond Lee, who supplied the model with her masterfully crafted diamond arrangement.

Some of the diamond pieces included a large diamond choker necklace, a diamond bracelet, a large diamond watch, and of course, her huge diamond ring. She also incorporated some gold jewelry pieces to add a little extra color to the fit.

To complete this wedding look, Alexa wore her hair in voluminous locks that perfectly flowed down the front of her blue fit while she rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

She captioned the post, “wedding szn @diamondsbyraymondlee ad.”

Alexa Collins models and promotes Lady Lux Swimwear

When Alexa isn’t consumed by “wedding season,” the model is instead pursuing other creative endeavors.

Some of these endeavors include modeling and further promoting one of her favorite swimwear companies, Lady Lux.

Lady Lux is a high-end clothing company that was created back in 2008. Since then, the company has been growing tremendously while selling the utmost perfect swimwear that is both stylish and sustainable.

More so, Alexa has teamed up with Lady Lux many times in the past as she loves promoting their luxurious bikinis and swim essentials.

In another IG post, the model happily promoted the company once again as she was captured from the knees up.

Alexa happily posed along the shoreline as she effortlessly glistened in Lady Lux’s white bikini set. The set included a white top that had gold-link straps and a pair of cheeky bottoms that featured the same gold-accented straps.

In some of the other slides, the blonde beauty was captured in various poses while she smiled and laughed as her golden locks beautifully cascaded down her body.

The post was captioned, “When in paradise 🤍🥥 @ladyluxswimwear in ‘Bella Chain’ bikini ad.”

Fans can now shop this collection along with many other gorgeous sets by heading to Lady Lux’s official website.