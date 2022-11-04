Alexa Collins was a “Malibu Barbie” for a Fashion Nova promo. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins channeled a “Malibu Barbie” as she posed in her latest outfit from Fashion Nova.

For the promo, she posed beside a red Mercedes-Benz SUV for a photoshoot. The SUV was parked outdoors with some hilly terrain and blue sky visible behind it.

Collins’ promotion ensemble included a gorgeous cream-colored strapless top with a plunging neckline. She paired her top with a pair of high-waisted light blue denim jeans.

The outfit was simple but effective, allowing Collins to show off her impressively toned physique. She also further added to her look with a few accessories.

Her most noticeable accessory was the cute, pearly white handbag she clutched in one hand. She also wore a silver watch on one wrist and a silver bracelet on the other.

Collins topped off her look with hoop earrings and a personalized necklace with her name on it.

Alexa Collins donned a top and jeans for Fashion Nova collaboration

In her caption, Collins tagged Fashion Nova, indicating this was the latest in a series of promos she has done for the brand.

As a successful model, Collins has nabbed numerous brand collaborations and partnerships. However, her collaboration with Fashion Nova is one of her most prominent collaborations.

She frequently models the brand’s clothes and shares the photoshoots with her followers on Instagram. Her 2.3 million Instagram followers make her a good choice for brand partnerships.

A week before her Malibu Barbie shoot, she promoted a Cinderella-inspired Fashion Nova costume for the Halloween season. Collins posed in a two-piece sky-blue set with off-shoulder sleeves, a miniskirt, and a garter belt with stockings.

In another photoshoot, she channeled Catwoman with a black, lacy ensemble from Fashion Nova.

Whether it is lacy costumes or jeans and a top, Collins consistently wears Fashion Nova’s variety of clothes very well.

Alexa Collins partnered with Jaxxon

According to NZ Herald, Collins became a millionaire thanks to her social media following, allowing her to drop out of college. She frequently collaborates with clothing and makeup brands but recently nabbed a partnership with Jaxxon, a men’s jewelry line.

Despite it being a men’s jewelry line, Collins has managed to wear the brand well. Additionally, she cleverly promoted it by describing it as jewelry that women can steal from their men.

Collins has frequently promoted a thinner gold chain that lays like a choker around her neck. She usually advertises it subtly by pairing it with a cute outfit instead of just zooming in on the chain.

She recently paired her gold chain with a plunging crop top with a blue and white design on it. She completed the look with a pair of short white shorts.

Collins indicated in her caption she and her man share their Jaxxon chains.

Collins has been effectively promoting the product by modeling it while presenting it as a special kind of jewelry that can be shared between couples.