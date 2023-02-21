Alexa Collins was born in the 90s, but she recently channeled the 70s with props from the disco era.

The 27-year-old model revealed a sneak peek of an upcoming shoot where she wore a yellow string bikini.

She shared the image on her Instagram Stories with her 2.1 million followers.

It looked like Alexa was in her element, wearing a yellow two-piece with her blonde tresses cascading past her shoulders.

However, the bikini wasn’t the sole focal point of the groovy shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Instead, all eyes were on the massive disco ball that Alexa used to strike a pose.

The blonde bombshell posed in her Florida backyard with gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses that added to the 70s energy. The sun reflected from the disco ball onto Alexa’s tanned skin, creating a cool visual.

Alexa Collins strikes a pose with a disco ball. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Interested fans will have to wait to learn more about the 70s-inspired shoot.

Luckily for followers, though, Alexa has a ton of other content to peruse.

Alexa Collins promotes the clothing brand Revolve

Over the weekend, the influencer shared a promotion for Revolve. Revolve has become a popular destination for fashionistas, offering a mixture of high-end and affordable clothing with products for everyone.

One label, superdown, has seen popularity with Generation Z. Alexa wore a lime green superdown Hailey Mini Dress with a front cutout and a drawstring. The dress had a short hem and a price tag of $52, available on the Revolve website.

The Boca Raton native showed that lime green was definitely her color as she posed in front of tropical greenery.

Alexa’s caption read, “Lime bb,” along with a tag for the brand to show her endorsement.

Revolve isn’t the only company knocking on Alexa’s door, as she has also done extensive promotional work for fast fashion giant Fashion Nova.

Alexa Collins promotes Fashion Nova

One of the biggest fast fashion companies currently is Fashion Nova, which churns out styles rapidly. Fashion Nova broke the mold, opting to forgo traditional advertising methods and instead choose social media stars to show off their products.

The company uses influencers with significant followings, like Alexa, Cindy Prado, and Georgina Mazzeo, to hawk its merchandise.

In honor of Black Friday, Alexa previously promoted Fashion Nova’s additional discounts while wearing a black two-piece.

Alexa wore the Fashion Nova Call It Even Wide Leg Dress Pants in Black, retailing for $22. She paired the pants with the On Your Mind Wrap Top in Black, retailing for $14.99.

Alexa completed the look with Taking Control Knee High Boots in Black, retailing for $21.98.