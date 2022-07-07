Alexa Bliss in skimpy bikini with husband for ‘fun times’

Alexa Bliss at WWE FYC Event held at Saban Media Center at the Television Academy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss rocked a skimpy bikini in a recent photo with husband Ryan Cabrera as the couple enjoyed some “fun times” in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bliss, a former WWE Raw, and SmackDown Women’s Champion, recently participated in the major event known as WWE Money in the Bank in a huge match to win a championship match.

However, she wasn’t just in Vegas to participate in the WWE’s Money in the Bank event but also for Ryan to perform as a special guest DJ.

Alexa Bliss shows off ‘fun times’ photo from Vegas

This past week included the Fourth of July on Monday and National Bikini Day on Tuesday, with many celebrities, including WWE NXT star Mandy Rose showing off their best bikini looks to celebrate. WWE star Alexa Bliss was spotted a few days ahead of the holiday, wearing a sizzling two-piece of her own.

Wearing a black string bikini, Alexa Bliss was all smiles as she posed next to her musician husband, Ryan Cabrera. Along with her tiny two-piece, Alexa had on shades with white trim around the front and a pair of comfortable-looking stylish black flip-flops.

Cabrera, who was barefoot, wore a colorful patterned shirt and white shorts featuring orange and green plant designs. He gave a “rock on” hand gesture and kept his other arm around his wife.

Two women in bikinis flanked the couple, with one holding a bottle of champagne and the other a “Welcome Ryan & Alexa” sign for Azila Ultra Pool in Vegas.

“Fun Times,” Alexa wrote over her IG Story slide, referring to her and Cabrera’s time as guests at the Vegas establishment.

Based on an original post (below), the photo was taken at Sahara Las Vegas, with Ryan there to perform at AZILO Las Vegas’ Ultra Pool as a guest DJ for an Independence Day weekend concert on Sunday.

They also mentioned that Alexa Cabrera was there, better known as WWE’s Alexa Bliss, and she was a guest along with her husband.

Cabrera also shared details ahead of his appearance on Instagram, indicating he’d be spinning poolside on Sunday for anyone in Vegas.

“Let tha long weekend begin!! Today I’ll be spinnin @azilolasvegas pool from 2:30-4:30!! 🌞🥂😎,” he wrote in a caption, sharing a photo of the Sahara sign with the weekend lineup.

The 30-year-old Alexa Bliss, whose real name is Lexi Kaufman, and Ryan Cabrera, 39, have been married since this past April. According to People, they had a unique wedding with a rock-star theme at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

Cabrera and Bliss began dating in 2019, with Cabrera popping the question in November 2020.

Before her relationship with Cabrera, Bliss dated and was engaged to her former WWE NXT colleague, Matthew Adams, best known as Buddy Matthews. However, 411 Mania reported they ended their engagement in 2019.

Bliss wants shot at championship after WWE MITB

The fun times Bliss enjoyed with her husband in Vegas on Sunday may have helped her get over an unsuccessful match during WWE’s Money in the Bank event the night before.

Bliss was involved in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, featuring Liv Morgan, Asuka, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, Raquel Gonzalez, and Becky Lynch.

The match objective was to climb a ladder in the ring and retrieve the briefcase hanging overhead before your opponents. Bliss had several close opportunities. However, it was ultimately her recent tag team partner, Liv Morgan, who grabbed the briefcase and won a shot at either the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Backstage, Liv said she might take a break before cashing in to savor her MITB win. However, she seized a big opportunity later in the evening after SmackDown Women’s champ opponent Natalya Neidhart hobbled Ronda Rousey.

Natalya didn’t win, but she left Rousey in bad condition after the bell had sounded. After Natalya’s exit, Ronda was having trouble standing in the ring due to Natalya having worked over her leg in their match.

Liv’s music soon hit, and she rushed to the ring, officially cashing in her briefcase. After surviving a few of Rousey’s attempts to make her tap to an ankle lock, Morgan rolled up Rousey for a quick pinfall, becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

That makes Liv a main superstar on SmackDown, with challengers already lining up, including former champs Charlotte and Natalya. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is still on WWE Raw and revealed on the Fourth of July show (below) that she wants a shot at the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair.

Alexa Bliss also had kind words for Liv, saying she was “genuinely happy” that she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship and was “so happy” she got to see her succeed.

It appears Bliss is now looking towards another reign as the champ on Raw, though. She’s a three-time Raw Women’s Champion. Ironically her last reign began after she won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017, then cashed it in that same night once Ronda Rousey hobbled then-champ, Nia Jax.