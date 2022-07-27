Alexa Bliss in black bra wows fans with attempt to break social media

Alexa Bliss attends the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lexi Cabrera, best known in WWE as Alexa Bliss, has fans blown away with her latest social media share featuring a stunning series of photos.

The multi-time women’s champion took to Instagram to share a two-picture post featuring her wearing a black bra, a seductive smile, and flowing hair.

Her group of photos gave fans a contrasting view, with the first one on the post in bold black and white. A second image featured Bliss in full color, complete with pink streaks mixed in with her blonde locks.

Both pics capture Bliss from her midsection up and feature minimal jewelry or accessories, except for her wedding ring on display.

However, the simple-yet-scorching photos were enough to drive fans and followers into a frenzy, leaving numerous Likes and comments for the popular professional wrestling star.

Bliss, who currently has nearly six million followers on Instagram, had received over 270,000 Likes on the photo set as of this report.

She’s given credit to several individuals for the photos, including Adam Kent for capturing the pics and Ian Maxion for doing her makeup. There’s also a tag for her loving husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, whom Alexa Bliss married earlier this year.

Fans and followers react to Alexa Bliss’ stunning look

Alexa Bliss quickly rose to fame within WWE NXT and then on the main roster and continues to be a fan favorite from the women’s roster. Her latest Instagram post tallied over 3,700 comments as fans and followers left their thoughts.

“If we needed any more evidence that @alexa_bliss_wwe_ is the hottest thing in the world we have it confirmed here 🔥🔥❤️,” one fan said in the comment section.

Pic credit: @alexa_bliss_wwe_/Instagram

“This picture 📸 will break Instagram! 🙉🙈🙊 🔥 🔥 🔥,” another fan wrote in praising her latest post.

Pic credit: @alexa_bliss_wwe_/Instagram

Yet another commenter remarked that Bliss was “so gorgeous” and hoped they would see her getting more title opportunities in WWE.

Pic credit: @alexa_bliss_wwe_/Instagram

Alexa Bliss won championship earlier this year

This past Monday, WWE fans saw Alexa Bliss back in action on Monday Night Raw as she took on the imposing Doudrop in a singles competition. With Nikki ASH roaming around ringside, it provided an additional worry for Bliss along with her opponent.

Despite all of that, the five-time women’s champ was able to overcome a challenging situation. When Doudrop set her up for a powerslam, Bliss countered it with a DDT, which gained her a huge victory.

The latest win could possibly help propel Alexa Bliss back into the title opportunities that the fan mentioned in her Instagram post comments.

While she was featured in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month, Bliss could not capture the briefcase for the second time in her career. Instead, Liv Morgan won the briefcase and later cashed it on Ronda Rousey to become the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

It’s a title that Bliss has held several times in her career, along with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. However, Bliss added another title to her resume this month, as she won the WWE 24/7 Championship and held it for a brief stint during last week’s episode of Raw.