Alex Rodriguez’s bodybuilder girlfriend Kathryne Padgett poses in a tiny pink bikini

Alex Rodriguez has a new girlfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency/@katpadgett/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez has moved on from Jennifer Lopez with girlfriend Kathryne Padgett.

The couple has been packing on the PDA in recent weeks, and have been seen together on holiday.

The former baseball star has also been leaving comments on her Instagram photos for the past few weeks.

Kathryne Padgett rocks a tiny pink bikini

Kathryne Padgett recently posted a pair of bikini photos on her Instagram during her Italian getaway with Alex Rodriguez.

“Salute, Sorrento 🥂🇮🇹,” she wrote in the caption.

Padgett reportedly started dating Rodriguez in January after she accompanied the MLB legend to a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field.

Rodriguez, who split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez last year, has been spotted with Padgett on several occasions and she was photographed sitting courtside with Rodriguez throughout the NBA playoffs.

The 25-year-old shared more photos from the Italian getaway with Alex and their companions.

In March, she shared a photo wearing a Timberwolves jersey, a team co-owned by Rodriguez.

In April 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing they called off their two-year engagement after five years of dating.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement reads, continuing:

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

JLo never confirmed the reason for their split before rekindling their romance with Ben Affleck but reports accused the baseball star of having an affair.

Who is Kathryn Padgett?

Kathryne Padgett is a 25-year-old amateur bodybuilder based in Dallas, Texas.

She aspires to be a registered dietitian and is the director of nutrition at the Doyle Sports Performance.

Padgett put her stunning muscular physique on display after competing in a National Physique Committee competition.

“I am truly so blessed I got the opportunity to compete & for the support from a ton of amazing people that allowed me to have this experience. Competing has been a goal of mine for years that I never believed was a possibility for me until now. No sacrifices were made to get here just big investments I got to make in myself and in my future 💙”

She was in a relationship last year but they appear to have split sometime in October 2021 but still have photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages.