Alex Rodriguez nearly ran into Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Super Bowl

Alex Rodriguez avoids an awkward run-in with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2022 Super Bowl. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Alex Rodriguez has managed to keep his distance from his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her beau, Ben Affleck, while at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Rodriguez and Lopez split in 2021, and she rekindled her romance with Affleck shortly thereafter.

Alex Rodriguez enjoys the Super Bowl

Alex Rodriguez posted a photo and video clip of himself enjoying the Super Bowl halftime show to his Instagram yesterday.

He captioned the post, which featured Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem performing the halftime show, “What a show!”

Rodriguez was in a luxury box, seated next to other celebrities at the SoFi Stadium.

Somewhere nearby, Affleck and Lopez were also enjoying the game. The pair sat in a luxury box surrounded by other celebrities, including Demi Lovato and Cardi B. They even appeared on the jumbotron, dancing together to the halftime show.

The three managed to keep their distance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer Lopez’s relationships with Ben Affleck and Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez began dating in 2017. The two attended public events together, including the 2017 Met Gala. They also went on vacation together.

Then, in 2019, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez while on a beach vacation in the Bahamas. The two were engaged for two years before calling it quits in spring 2021.

Shortly after their split, Ben Affleck was spotted visiting Lopez at her home. Then, in May 2021, the two went on vacation to Montana together.

By September 2021, Affleck and Lopez were publicly official, as they made a red carpet appearance together at the Venice International Film Festival.

Lopez and Affleck were previously together over a decade ago. The two dated in 2002, after meeting on the set of Gigli.

They were engaged, as well, but split in 2004.

Celebrities at the Super Bowl

There were lots of other celebrities at the Super Bowl this past Sunday.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie were spotted watching the game together. Meghan Markle, however, was notably not in attendance.

Kanye West took his kids, North and Saint, to the game amidst divorce drama with Kim Kardashian.

Drake was at the game, too, after news that he bet over $1 million on the LA Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.

Other celebrities at the game include Ryan Reynolds and his pal, Will Ferrell.

Sean Penn, LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Shawn Mendes were also in attendance.