Alex Morgan is stunning in blue for a night out with her husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/Admedia

Soccer pro Alex Morgan is primarily known for being a star athlete for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and the San Diego Wave FC, but she’s also an incredibly stylish wife and mother.

The pro enjoys a date night every once in a while with her husband, pro soccer player Servando Carrasco, and gets glammed up for their special nights.

Alex shared one such occasion with her fans on Wednesday, noting, “We were due for a night out [black heart emoji].”

Serva was handsome in a black suit, black shirt, and tan dress shoes, but Alex stole the show in her plunging blue minidress.

The dress featured a long sash that fell below her knees, though the dress’s skirt itself only met the top of Alex’s thighs. She paired the electric piece with some strappy heels and dainty jewelry, including a gold necklace and matching earrings.

She wore her hair in a middle part, sleeked back from her face, and kept her makeup light and natural-looking. Her 9.7 million Instagram followers have left over 66 thousand likes on the picture.

Alex Morgan rests up for paid partnership

Getting a decent night’s sleep is very important for an athlete, mom, and wife like Alex, and that important need for rest pays off – literally – with her paid partnership with the brand MOLECULE.

MOLECULE offers mattresses, bedding, pillows, and other accessories that are perfect for a great night of sleep and are used by trusted athletes such as Alex, Russell Wilson, and Michael Phelps.

Alex shared an ad for the sleep company earlier this year as she got nice and cozy in bed in some loungewear and made it clear that MOLECULE is the only way to sleep.

However, Alex uses supplements to boost her health and sleep as well.

Alex Morgan co-found Just Live

Alex teamed up with basketball player Klay Thompson, stunt performer Travis Pastrana, and skateboarder Paul Rodriguez to create Just Live, a community and lifestyle brand focused on CBD oils and other wellness products.

Alex has shared her love of their sleep aid gummies as they help her sleep well each night and wake up without feeling groggy or tired in the morning.

Being a businesswoman, soccer star, and mom keeps Alex on her toes, but her own brand is here to help.

Just Live sells gummies, topicals, tinctures, and other supplements meant to aid in sleep and pain relief as well as supplements that are more vitamin-focused and used to promote feeling energized and focused.