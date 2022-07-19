Alessandra Ambrosio works up a sweat in a sports bra and skintight spandex, gets thirsty

Alessandra Ambrosio worked up a sweat in a sports bra and leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Alessandra Ambrosio got her workout on and showed off her clearly hard-earned figure in a sports bra and leggings.

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a light green sports bra and a matching pair of light green spandex leggings.

The color looked sensational on her, as it emphasized her glowing, bronzed tan. Her hair was thrown up in a ponytail, and she went makeup free for the sweaty exercise sesh.

The model was seen doing The Bar Method, one of her preferred workouts, along with a friend. She wrote over the picture, “Working out with my favorite person @Anjalouise.A.M.”

The friends were seen standing in a very open room, with a beige carpet and stacks of black mats and weights against the wall.

In the next photo, posted to Instagram Stories, Alessandra put her long leg on a ballet bar as she leaned forward and lifted her arm for a good stretch.

She tagged Alo Yoga in the photo and put a sticker on the bottom that said “stretching.”

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a thirsty workout in a sports bra and leggings

In another photo, Alessandra squatted as she used the bar for balance and once again linked Alo Yoga.

In the last Instagram Story, the Brazilian model took a video of herself drinking a bottle of water as she looked seductively at the camera and wrote at the bottom, “Done for the day!!!”

On top of the video, she posted a sticker that said, “The thirst is real.” Her famous cleavage was on display as she held the camera up above her head, giving a shot of the low-cut neckline.

Alessandra is currently on vacation in Italy but still found time to work out and keep her fit body toned. She was most likely working off all the pasta, and cheese Italy famously has to offer.

Alessandra loves the Tracy Anderson Method for her workouts

The former Victoria’s Secret angel is a big fan of exercise, and in 2017 she was interviewed by Hello! on her favorite workouts.

She told the publication, “I started doing the Tracy Anderson Method last year, and I love it so much. What I love about the classes is that it doesn’t feel like a workout but rather like a fun dance class that targets all of your muscle groups, and you get amazing results.”

She also claimed it’s not just down to exercise if you want to keep a toned figure, but it’s your diet. She said, “I don’t really have cheat days as I don’t take away all of my cheat foods but rather find healthier alternatives or eat smaller portions.”