Alessandra Ambrosio undresses and eats birthday cake for 41st birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio undresses and eats birthday cake. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her 41st birthday in style and gave a new meaning to the word birthday suit. The Brazilian bombshell posed covered in birthday cake on social media.

Alessandra posted a series of photos that showed her enjoying the frosting from a birthday cake.

Alessandra often poses in lingerie and swimwear and shares the body that made her famous. She showed that her birthday is no exception with the festive photoshoot. Rather than receive a gift for her birthday, Alessandra gave a lucky winner a prize.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed that even supermodels eat cake on their birthday. Alessandra posted some pictures where she was in her tiniest lingerie, enjoying a birthday cake.

Alessandra wore a simple white bra and pink panties. She matched her birthday cake, which was also pink and white. In the background were pink balloons to signify her birthday. She playfully touched the candles and icing in the fun pictures.

The model turned 41 years old on Monday, but she showed no signs of slowing down in her career.

Alessandra wrote in the caption, “The countdown is on! Come celebrate with me and my friend @stewartshining on IG Live TOMORROW, at 3:30 pm PST! We’ll be giving away 11 signed copies of our book “Alessandra by Stewart Shining” to guests with the best questions! Add your question below for a chance to win a book! #alessandrabook.”

Alessandra tagged photographer Stewart Shining, who released a book that featured Alessandra’s pictures.

The book is titled Alessandra and is a coffee table book with exclusive photographs of Ale. The model also did a birthday giveaway on her Instagram page. The winner got to receive a copy of the Alessandra book.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for SKIMs shapewear

Alessandra Ambrosio reunited with her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels as the models posed for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMs shapewear.

Alessandra, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Candice Swanepoel reunited to pose for SKIMs. The models had not all posed together since the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show years ago. Kim K joined the models in a few shots to celebrate the new line.

Ale posed for the “Fits Everybody” line, which is supposed to be universally appealing. The SKIMs shapewear line featured simple, neutral tones which accommodate various body types.

The shapewear helps to keep women looking fabulous underneath clothes and as a standalone product.