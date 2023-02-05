Alessandra Ambrosio shows her toned, long legs in a white asymmetrical minidress as she is pictured leaving a pre-Grammys bash in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old beauty rocked the stylish look, which comprised of a long sleeve and a flowery shoulder piece that was present only on the right side of the dress.

The decorative ruffled detail featured all the way arm up to her shoulder while the other side was sleeveless.

Ambrosio accessorized the outfit with a cute handbag that matched the outfit, along with diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

She let her brunette hair flow behind her ear on one side and over her shoulder on the other for a glamorous look.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel put her long legs in pointed-toe white pumps as she flashed a smile stepping out of the star-studded pre-Grammy party.

Pic credit: GIO / BACKGRID

Ambrosio knows how to work a white outfit. She recently modeled Jacquie Aiche’s jewelry in a stunning white outfit of a different variety in a recent photoshoot.

The Brazilian supermodel shared photos from the Costa Brazil pre-Grammy party, giving her Instagram audience a closer look at the stunning dress.

Costa Brazil is a sustainable beauty line created by Francisco Costa. She posed alongside the founder in one of the photos.

Alessandra Ambrosio revealed she eats throughout the day

In an interview with Glamour, Ambrosio walked the outlet through how she spends a typical day.

She starts by having a healthy breakfast with her children made up of English muffins and fruit before she has a cup of coffee for herself.

After dropping her kids at school, she heads to a Pilates class for a workout and goes for another cup of coffee after working a sweat.

Ambrosio goes for a quick lunch before making dinner for her children in the evening. She has her own dinner at a sushi restaurant.

Although she didn’t detail her food choices in the interview, the model previously stated that she enjoys salad along with some chicken or fish for lunch.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the celebration for Stella McCartney x Adidas

Ambrosio looked stunning in a black crop top and matching leggings as she attended a star-studded bash to celebrate Adidas and fashion designer Stella McCartney’s long-standing relationship and new collaboration.

She shared the photos with her Instagram followers and added the following caption, “Great night celebrating the launch of @stellamccartney x @adidas. 💛🌏”

She completed the outfit with a long yellowish jacket and accessorized the outfit with a chic silver Cuban link.

Ambrosio styled her hair with a middle part and went with soft glam that complemented her features.