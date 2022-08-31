Alessandra Ambrosio stuns topless in sweats for ocean shoot

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned while topless for her most recent magazine photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio continues to prove that she remains one of the most sought-after models for a good reason.

Seeming to always defy her 41 years of age in every shot she takes, Alessandra sizzled for yet another Instagram eye-candy post, going glam and gorgeous for her latest magazine photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar.

Starting off the series with a stunning snap of herself wearing a flowing gown with an elaborate ruched design cascading down the back, the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel stood tall as she gripped the wire of a boat’s mast.

A deeper look into her post revealed more impressive snapshots from her posing time, including a capture of Alessandra going topless while wearing gray sweatpants.

The brunette beauty made it seem impossible to believe that she has two children as she showed off super flat abs and a clearly-toned physique.

Alessandra kept her eyes closed for the half-nude snap, keeping her chest covered up with her arms, which crossed in front of her for a body hug.

Turning to face what appeared to be a setting sun, Alessandra’s face glowed from the soft rays while some sweats adorned her lower half, making the relaxed vibe somehow look just as model-esque as her other pictures.

“Hello September!!!” she captioned the post, apparently referring to the magazine’s month issue date.

Alessandra maintains an active presence on her social media page, often posting new pics for the population to envy while also proving she has skills that go beyond just posing normally.

Alessandra Ambrosio impresses with yoga flexibility

In May, Alessandra gave fans a view of her more flexible antics as she sported stretchy spandex for headstand time.

Wearing a black-and-white themed exercise bra and spandex pants for her workout, Alessandra let followers see just how she stays so fit as she performed some impressive yoga moves.

Kicking things off with a knee bend and backward leg stretch that showed her toes resting in the crook of her elbow, Alessandra only continued to display her talents as she went right into a half-splits headstand.

While giving visual documentation of her behind-the-scenes exercise routines, Alessandra also takes time to discuss her approach to her fitness.

Alessandra Ambrosio talks about fitness and diet

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2017, Alessandra discussed her fitness secrets.

“For breakfast, I usually have eggs and/or avocado toast and after my workout, I usually grab a green juice followed by lunch where I usually have a salad along with some chicken or fish,” she said when asked to give a rundown of her daily food intake.

“For dinner, I might go for sushi or grill Brazilian BBQ at home. I also have some nuts or a protein bar in my bag all the time in case I get hungry while I’m running around.”

When prepping for one of her runway shows, Alessandra said that she would put in up to an hour and a half of hard gym time in order to stay looking trim and lean for her skin-baring catwalks.

“I love to do different classes and lately I have been doing Tracy Anderson Method because it’s fun and it feels more like a dance class than a workout. But, at the same time, it’s great exercise as it targets all muscle groups,” she said.