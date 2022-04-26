Alessandra Ambrosio stuns pantless for BBQ

Alessandra Ambrosio goes pantless. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio often poses for pictures in bikinis or without pants. After all, her body is her money-maker.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who just turned 41-years-old, shared pictures on her social media that appeared in a Vogue spread.

The Brazilian bombshell was pantsless as she grilled zucchini and took a bite of corn. Alessandra is a Coachella veteran, and she gave Vogue readers a guide to festival fashion and lifestyle. She also offered readers a behind-the-scenes look at what she does while at the festival, including yoga and grilling.

Alessandra Ambrosio goes pantless for a barbecue

Alessandra Ambrosio took off her heels and grabbed some tongs for a spring barbecue.

The model wore shades as she looked at the camera. Her hair was in a casual bun to match the chilled-out activity. Ale rocked a knit coverup with red, orange, and yellow coloring and purple bikini bottoms.

She wrote in the caption, “Grillin’ n chillin’ Sunday bbq Feature in @voguemagazine @ingefonteyne.” Alessandra tagged Vogue magazine and the photographer of the shoot, Inge Fonteyne.

She said in the Vogue interview, “Coachella is the festival of the festivals,”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “I love that it is in California and that it always has perfect weather. The music is the best, and what I like the most is that it is always around my birthday and I can celebrate with all my friends.”

And celebrate she did as Alessandra was highly active on social media for the duration of the festival.

Alessandra Ambrosio gives Coachella advice

Vogue magazine was lucky enough to follow Alessandra as she did yoga, grilled, chilled, and vibed to Coachella music. The Coachella expert also advised about the festival and recounted past experiences.

She said, “When I came to my first Coachella, it was so last minute, and when I found out it was going to be 90 degrees, I stopped at the store on the way to the festival and bought some jeans, shorts, and a pink cowboy hat.”

Alessandra uses OG festival influences, like the epic Woodstock festival.

She explained, “I have always used Woodstock style as inspiration mixed with classic items and current fashion trends as well as unique artisan pieces. Coachella is all about expressing your personality, and there is no wrong way to dress as long as you are loving it and it feels comfortable.”

Like fellow Coachella vet Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra made her presence known with bright colors and flowing outfits at the festival.