Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in white tank and thigh-skimming shorts

Alessandra Ambrosio seen looking comfortable as ever in shorts and a tank top. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to look amazing, even in the most casual clothes.

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a photo for Harper’s Bazaar Turkiye, and she looked relaxed as ever. She was seen on the beach with her espresso on the table as she posed for the camera.

She was seen sitting in a chair wearing a tank top with a relaxed fit. Alessandra paired the top with tiny black shorts to show off her long legs. To stay cozy, she added knee-high socks to really solidify it was a calm day for the photoshoot.

While Alessandra looked like she was having a day off, she kept it chic with plenty of accessories. She wore multiple gold bracelets, small hoops, and a delicate gold necklace.

The photoshoot embraced the Brazilian model’s natural beauty to fit the beach backdrop.

Alessandra kept the makeup simple with a light powder foundation and a nude lip to give a bare-faced look. She kept her hair down and kept its natural wave for the shoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s stunning Harper’s Bazaar Turkiye photoshoot

Last week, Alessandra posted more photos from the beach shoot, and she looked more glamorous than ever.

In the first photo, she is seen basking in the sun while on a wooden dock. She wore a strapless sequin jumpsuit that looked absolutely stunning.

The mother of two decided to opt out of jewelry to focus on the outfit but made sure to keep her fresh manicure in view of the camera.

Her makeup stayed natural, but her hair looked like it was lightly curled before she decided to lay down on the doc.

In the second photo, she showcased a gorgeous metallic floor-length gown. The dress offered cutouts along the bust leading to a halter neckline.

The wind pushed her hair back to give her fans a peek at her gold earrings as her chosen accessory.

Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t expect to have the career she had

Alessandra has had a long career in the modeling industry.

During her career, she has been known for her time at Victoria’s Secret as well as for being one of the highest-paid models in the world. Despite her accomplishments, she was surprised by her longevity.

When speaking to Harper’s Bazaar she explained, “I think I’ve developed inner confidence. I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.”