Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alessandra Ambrosio looked super fit and lean as she posed for a mirror selfie in the gym this week.

The former Victoria’s Secret model showed off her perfect figure by wearing a light pink sports bra and matching leggings by the activewear brand ALO.

The 41-year-old mom of two paired her sporty look with grey sports socks and grey New Balance sneakers.

She wore her long light brown hair back in a ponytail but left a few pieces down to frame her face and looked gorgeous, wearing minimal makeup, if any!

She posed in the mirror as she took a selfie and popped her hip, showing the gym equipment and various gym-goers in the background.

In the Instagram Story, she posted a ‘Workout’ gif and also tagged ALO.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra shared a grid post showing her in various poses while working out at the ALO-branded gym before donning a knitted hat and UGG boots as she entered the cryotherapy chamber for an icy blast.

Alessandra is currently collaborating with ALO as a brand partner.

Alessandra Ambrosio cheers on Brazil in the World Cup

Alessandra is currently in Rio De Janeiro to support her home country during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This week she has posted a number of photos and Stories in support of her national team.

In one sexy snap, the model posed wearing a blue push-up bra with green shorts while waving the Brazilian flag and wearing a Brazilian baseball cap – it’s clear she is feeling very patriotic!

She gazed into the camera with a sultry look and one hand on her hip, showing off her amazing figure.

She captioned the image simply, “Go Brazil! 🇧🇷⚽️ #FifaWorldCup #VemHexa”

Alessandra Ambrosio launches collection with PatBO

Alessandra has recently launched a capsule collection with Brazilian designer PatBO.

The model is friends with the creative director, Patricia Bonaldi, and often walks in her runway shows. In fact, Alessandra opened and closed the brand’s first-ever show at New York Fashion Week.

The small collection is inspired by summer and combines influences from both Alessandra’s and Patricia’s tastes.

This week, Alessandra posted a photo wearing one of her PatBO creations. The dark green cut-out beach dress features a built-in metallic swimsuit and a stretchy lace skirt, combining style with comfort.

The Brazilian beauty posed on a balcony wearing the dress with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, captioning her photo as, “Copacabana classic 🌴🌴🌴.”

The Alessandra Ambrosio x PatBO is available online, with prices starting at $295 for a lace duster.