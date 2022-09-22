Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in pink blouse and sequined mini skirt

Alessandra Ambrosio is pretty in pink. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a pink blouse and sequined mini skirt ahead of Milan fashion week.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was pretty in pink as she stepped out in Italy to attend the Alevi dinner party.

This exclusive dinner party was held at the Vmaison Boutique Hotel, a five-star boutique hotel in Milan.

Alevi Milano is a luxury shoe brand made in Italy and co-created by two Italian women, Valentina Micchetti and Perla Alessandri.

The model showed up to the dinner party wearing a show-stopping pair of pink Alevi sandals that effortlessly showcased her long legs and dainty figure.

Alessandra looked absolutely fabulous and took to Instagram to show off her fit. She captioned her post, “ALEVI night out!!! 🫦👠💖✨,” with several pink emojis.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s dinner party outfit details

These stunning stilettos are called the Gloria in the shade Vegas Fuxia. They feature shiny leather, thin strips at the toe, a four-inch heel, and a crisscrossing ankle strap with a small side buckle.

These fantastic designer shoes are available on the official Alevi Milano website and retail for €765,00, which comes to approximately $752.

To highlight the bright pink shoes, Alessandra wore a pink cotton blouse and a matching sequin skirt.

Her shirt is from the designer Des Phemmes, a unique brand set to have a runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24.

She is wearing the long-sleeve cotton shirt in pink, which retails for $164, but it sold out everywhere.

The Brazilian model also paired her outfit with a matching sequin mini skirt that featured various sizes of different pink embellishments.

To finish the whole look, Alessandra wore diamond earrings, pink eyeshadow, pale pink nails, and a bright pink bag.

Alessandra Ambrosio pretty in pink glam

Her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez went with a pink look to match her outfit. She used the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Pressed Powder Palette in Can’t Compete and All 4 U, the Armani Beauty Eye Tiny in the shade 33, and the Armani Eyes To Kill Mascara.

For her lips, she went with the Armani beauty Lip Power in shades 103 and 100, which gave the star a subtle pink pout. Carolina detailed the process in her Instagram post so fans could recreate the look.

Her hairstylist Giannandrea went with a messy loose curl to edge up the otherwise polished glam to finish the look.

Her outfit and glam effortlessly complimented her natural beauty while staying on the theme for Milan Fashion Week by wearing Italian Designers and using primarily Italian beauty products.